UB men's basketball prepares to host St. Bonaventure in Big 4 matchup

LaQuill Hardnett didn’t blink as he discussed the value of the Big 4’s rivalry games.

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team hosts St. Bonaventure at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Arena in one of the established regional matchups, and Hardnett, a senior forward at UB, is used to playing these games.

“They feel like conference games, to me,” Hardnett said after UB’s 86-66 win Sunday against Canisius. “We play them every year. It’s like we know each other on a conference level. It’s like the conference intensity early in the year, so it helps us get ready for our conference play. We take these very seriously. They bring a lot of intensity to the game because we are right here, so when we see who the best in the area is, there’s a lot of pride taken into these games.”

In the last four seasons, the Bulls (3-4) and the Bonnies (5-2) have been among the nation’s more noticeable mid-major teams. Both have been ranked in the AP Top 25, both have made the NCAA Tournament, and Bona reached the National Invitation Tournament semifinals in March.

While the complexion of their national profile has changed, the excitement level in the regional rivalry hasn’t changed.

In 2018, the Bulls, then at No. 17 in the AP Top 25, thumped the Bonnies, 80-62, at the Reilly Center. A year later, the Bulls completed a sweep of Big 4 opponents with an 84-79 win against Bona at Alumni Arena.

The two teams did not play in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and last season, Jalen Adaway’s game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer capped off a 68-65 win for the Bonnies at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

The Bonnies are on a four-game winning streak, but in typical high-expectation fashion for his program, coach Mark Schmidt still sees his team as a work-in-progress.

“We’ve got a long way to go, and we’re not nearly where we need to be,” Schmidt told reporters Friday on a video conference. “If we’re where we are now, a month from now, we’re not going to be a very good team. We haven’t done anything yet and expectations, our job is to go out and prepare and win every game.

“We’ve got a tough game against Buffalo, and if we’re not consistent, they’ll kill us. We have to make sure we dot the ‘Is’ and cross the ‘Ts’ and do what we’re supposed to do.”

With the advent of the transfer portal, there are lots of new faces on each team, but fourth-year UB coach Jim Whitesell still sees a value in playing Big 4 games.

"I think every game is important," Whitesell said. "But your rivalry games, much respect for Canisius, much respect for the Bonnies. Those games get you better, make make it tougher and the intensity level has to rise up. Those are the things that make it make it better. I'm sure we'll have a great crowd on Saturday for that game, so we've got to get back into work and keep getting better."

UB men's basketball routs Canisius in a Big 4 matchup Curtis Jones scored 22 points and had five steals, and Yazid Powell added 14 points and five rebounds to help the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team to a 86-66 win over Canisius.

Here are three things to watch Saturday between the Bonnies and the Bulls:

The recent emergence of UB guard Curtis Jones: Jones has scored 22 points in each of UB’s last three games, a season after he came off the bench in 28 games and averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 assists. Jones has shot at least 47% in each of the last three games – he’s 25 for 49 in that span – and is averaging 15.1 points and 5 rebounds and has 16 assists.

Whitesell also singled out Jones’ defensive play against Canisius; Jones had two of his five steals in UB’s 21-2 run in the first half against the Griffs.

Chad Venning’s inside presence for St. Bonaventure: Venning, a 6-foot-10, 270-pound forward and a transfer from Morgan State, has become the new man in the middle for the Bonnies. He’s averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds and has nine blocked shots in seven games.

Venning registered his first double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds) and had two blocks and a steal in a 63-51 win against Notre Dame last week at UBS Arena in Elmont. He had 13 points, two rebounds and blocked two shots in a 71-64 win Wednesday against Middle Tennessee.

UB’s inside answer against Venning could be 6-foot-7 Hardnett (8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds per game), who typically comes off the bench; 6-foot-9 Jonnivius Smith, who has five blocked shots so far this season; or 6-foot-11 center Isaac Jack, who did not play Sunday, as Whitesell said he was in concussion protocol.

Perimeter play on offense and defense: One thing that hasn’t changed for the Bonnies is their skill and depth on the perimeter, despite a nearly complete roster turnover. The Bonnies held Notre Dame to 2-for-17 on 3-pointers and have allowed opponents an average of 4.9 3-pointers a game.

Daryl Banks III and Kyrell Luc – transfers from Saint Peter’s and Holy Cross – average 17.0 and 16.9 points, respectively, and Luc has 40 assists and 16 steals in his first seven games with the Bonnies.

UB, meanwhile, has a whole new crew at guard: Jones (15.1 points), Zid Powell (13.0), Armoni Foster (9.9) and Isaiah Adams (9.1), and Jones and Powell have combined for 29 steals.