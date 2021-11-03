UB men's basketball picked to win MAC title

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team is the preseason pick to win the Mid-American Conference championship and the conference tournament.

The Bulls received 11 of the league’s 12 first-place votes in the coaches poll, and received eight of the 12 votes to win the MAC Tournament title in the preseason polls released Wednesday.

The Bulls return 11 players from the 2020-21 season, in which the Bulls reached the MAC Tournament championship game and played in the National Invitational Tournament.

UB forwards Jeenathan Williams and Josh Mballa were chosen preseason first-team all-MAC selections.

Williams led UB in scoring (17.6 points per game) and was second in rebounding (6.8 per game) in 2020-21 He was an All-MAC second team selection and an All-MAC Tournament team selection.

Mballa averaged 15.3 points per game and 10.8 rebounds, and led the MAC and was 10th in the nation in rebounds per game. Mballa was the MAC defensive player of the year and was a second-team all-MAC selection in 2020-21.

Williams, Mballa, Bowling Green guard/forward Daeqwon Bolden, Toledo guard Ryan Rollins and Ohio forward Ben Vander Plas were first-team All-MAC selections.