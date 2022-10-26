UB men's basketball picked to finish sixth in MAC preseason poll

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team is projected to finish in the middle of the pack in the Mid-American Conference this season.

The MAC released its preseason coaches poll for men’s basketball Wednesday, and the Bulls have been picked to finish sixth in the MAC. Kent State is picked to win the 12-team league, ahead of Toledo, Akron, Ball State, Ohio and UB.

The top eight teams in the 12-team MAC qualify for the MAC Tournament, which is March 9-11, 2023, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

UB finished fifth in the regular-season standings in 2021-22, and was 19-11 and 13-6 in the MAC. The Bulls lost to Akron in a first-round MAC Tournament game in Cleveland.

The projection for sixth place shouldn't be a surprise for the Bulls, who lost key figures in their 2021-22 lineup to graduation, eligibility exhaustion and transfers. The Bulls return five players from last season’s roster, but of those five, only forward LaQuill Hardnett and guard Curtis Jones had substantial playing experience, each playing in at least 24 games.

Among the key losses were wing Jeenathan Williams, who was UB’s leading scorer (19.1 points per game) and turned pro after four years with the Bulls; forward Josh Mballa, who was UB’s leading rebounder (8.6 per game) and transferred to Ole Miss; and guard Ronaldo Segu, who also turned pro after four years at UB.

The Bulls have brought in four transfers from Division I programs this season: guard Kanye Jones (Boston College) and forwards Sy Chatman (Illinois State), Isaiah Adams (UCF) and Jonnivius Smith (Seton Hall). Chatman, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 13.5 points per game and 6.1 rebounds last season at Illinois State.

The Bulls also added Armoni Foster, a guard from Indiana University of Pennsylvania who was a National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-America selection.

The Bulls open the regular season at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 against Colgate at Alumni Arena. The Bulls open their MAC schedule Jan. 3 against Ohio at Alumni Arena.

2022-23 MAC men’s basketball preseason coaches poll

1. Kent State, 135 points (six first-place votes)

2. Toledo, 131 (4)

3. Akron, 127 (2)

4. Ball State, 94

5. Ohio, 91

6. Buffalo, 82

7. Eastern Michigan, 68

8. Western Michigan, 66

9. Bowling Green, 42

10. Central Michigan, 38

11. Miami (Ohio), 35

12. Northern Illinois, 26