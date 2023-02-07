Isaiah Adams was ready for the challenge of facing a top professional prospect and a one-time top college basketball recruit.

Adams, a forward on the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team, had to defend Eastern Michigan guard Emoni Bates, who came into Alumni Arena as one of the Mid-American Conference’s leading scorers and as a future NBA draft pick.

Adams had his work cut out for him, even in UB’s 102-97 win Tuesday against the Eagles.

“What makes him difficult to defend is that he’s just a shot-maker,” Adams said. “He’s able to make tough shots, which is what we’ve preached in practice, all week, before the game, living with the tough shots he’s been taking. I just tried to make it hard for him, all night, and I think I did.”

Adams had previous experience facing Bates when he played at UCF and Bates played at Memphis last season. Adams joined UB as a transfer in April, around the same time Bates joined Eastern Michigan. Bates’ transfer caught a lot more notice, and ESPN.com’s latest mock NBA draft, released Saturday, puts Bates at No. 42, in the second round.

Bates entered the game tied with Akron’s Xavier Castaneda as the MAC’s leading scorer, each averaging 21 points per game.

Bates scored 27 points against UB on 8 for 17 shooting, but he wasn’t even the top standout on the court. Bates’ teammate, Tyson Acuff, led all scorers with 35 points.

Bates didn’t create a rhythm on offense until late in the first half. He scored 15 of his 27 points in the first half, including 12 in the final 4:04 before halftime.

“It’s kind of fun playing against high-level players who people think are the best of the best, and I’ve been able to go against him,” Adams said. “I think I can thrive better when the games are at the highest. And we showed that tonight.”

Adams’ defensive play fueled his offensive output. He and LaQuill Hardnett each scored 21 points to lead the Bulls.

“I keep telling (Isaiah), ‘Lose yourself to all the blue-collar stuff,’ ” UB coach Jim Whitesell said. “He had a fight on him, right away, because Bates can do that to anyone. He can play that way. His resolve really helped us get going in the second half. Obviously, he shot the ball well, but you do those things, I think your offensive game comes around that way.”

UB (12-12, 6-5 Mid-American Conference), though, used early rebounding and a 16-4 run in the second half to hold off the Eagles (6-18, 3-8), who have lost seven of their last nine games.

The Bulls are currently tied with Northern Illinois for fifth in the MAC. The top eight teams in the 12-team MAC earn berths in the conference tournament, which begins March 9 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

A decisive run for the Bulls: UB’s 16-4 run came a little more than 5 minutes into the second half, with the game tied at 56-56. Hardnett’s layup gave the Bulls a two point-lead and began the run over the next 2:47.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Adams opened the lead to 69-60 and forced the Eagles to call a timeout with 12:20 left, and 15 seconds later, UB pushed its lead to 72-60 on Jo Smith’s three-point play after he was fouled by Noah Farrakhan. The run included a pair of buckets off transition by the Bulls, as well as Smith’s second-chance basket.

"We got some stops in a row that really helped us down because we were just going back and forth with them, for most of the game," Adams said. "We got some stops and then we executed on the offensive end. We made some shots and we were running through our plays, we paced it like we did in practice, and it showed."

Scoring distribution for the Bulls: Adams and Hardnett were two of six players to score in double figures for the Bulls, along with Isaac Jack (12 points), Curtis Jones (13), Zid Powell (14) and Smith (12).

Jones, UB’s leading scorer this season, scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half. He opened 0 for 6 from the floor in the first 14 minutes.

Hardnett, who added seven rebounds, pointed to the play of point guard Armoni Foster. Foster had a game- and season-high 11 assists against Eastern Michigan. Gary Domzalski set UB’s single-game record of 22 assists in a 100-98 loss to Youngstown State on Feb. 8, 1975.

“I love it,” Hardnett said. “I’m not surprised, and I put it on the point guard. He had 11 assists out there, so he made everybody’s job easier. Everybody got easy looks. He gave everybody the ball in spots where they knew you can do something with it. I attest that to our point guard. He got everybody involved tonight.”

Cleaning the glass: UB had 36 rebounds against Eastern Michigan, including 17 rebounds in the first half. Of those 17, UB had eight offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points before halftime, but set a tone early by grabbing eight rebounds in the first five minutes.

"It saved us, really," Hardnett said of UB's early play on the boards. "They were hitting a lot of tough shots, so the rebounding, offensive rebounds is what we hang our hat on, and it's a very important part of our game. In the first half, they were hitting some shots and we knew we had to do something, and rebounding is that thing that we do. It could be the game-changer."

Next: UB hosts Kent State at 6 p.m. Friday at Alumni Arena.