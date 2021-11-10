UB men's basketball opens season Wednesday at No. 6 Michigan

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team is favored to win the Mid-American Conference Tournament, but the Bulls are well aware of a formidable nonconference schedule that will prepare them for their MAC slate.

The Bulls open the season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Michigan, which is ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It’s an immediate test of UB’s mettle, less than eight months after the Bulls played in the MAC championship game and lost to Colorado State in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament.

“It’s going to be a pretty tough game to play,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said of Michigan. “Outstanding program, I thought they were a team that had a great chance, them and Alabama were two teams I saw a lot last year, just kind of in passing, and I was incredibly impressed. We’ve got a lot to handle in our first game, and our second game is at North Texas, who beat Purdue in the NCAA Tournament. We’ve got our hands full, right away.

“But enjoy getting out there. Covid’s still here, but in a better phase. I think we’re in a better place, so far, with it. It’s enjoy the day, and see what’s coming and be a little bit short-term, in terms of focus.”