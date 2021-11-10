UB men's basketball opens season Wednesday at No. 6 Michigan

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team is favored to win the Mid-American Conference Tournament, but the Bulls are well aware of a formidable nonconference schedule that will prepare them for their MAC slate.
The Bulls open the season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Michigan, which is ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It’s an immediate test of UB’s mettle, less than eight months after the Bulls played in the MAC championship game and lost to Colorado State in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament.
“It’s going to be a pretty tough game to play,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said of Michigan. “Outstanding program, I thought they were a team that had a great chance, them and Alabama were two teams I saw a lot last year, just kind of in passing, and I was incredibly impressed. We’ve got a lot to handle in our first game, and our second game is at North Texas, who beat Purdue in the NCAA Tournament. We’ve got our hands full, right away.
“But enjoy getting out there. Covid’s still here, but in a better phase. I think we’re in a better place, so far, with it. It’s enjoy the day, and see what’s coming and be a little bit short-term, in terms of focus.”
The Bulls eye a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, and bring back 11 players from last year’s roster, including forward Josh Mballa, who was 10th in the nation in rebounds per game (10.8) in 2020-21, and guard Jeenathan Williams, UB’s leading scorer last season (17.6 points per game).
Mballa and Williams each scored 19 points and had five rebounds in a 105-54 win against Division III Medaille in an exhibition game Thursday at Alumni Arena.
The exhibition game was only the first of three home games for the Bulls in November. UB opens its regular-season home schedule at Alumni Arena at 2 p.m. Nov. 20 against Rider, the opening game of the eight-team Cancun Challenge, then travels to the tournament site in Mexico for games Nov. 23 against Stephen F. Austin and Nov. 24 against either Saint Louis or Illinois State.
Then, the Bulls finish their November slate at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at home against Point Park, an NAIA program from Pittsburgh.
“In our nonconference schedule, we’ve certainly challenged ourselves,” said Whitesell, whose team also plays Dec. 4 at No. 23 St. Bonaventure. “We’re on the road a lot this year, and we felt like those were the games we could get. We had some problems trying to find the more high-major teams that, historically, we’ve played, but a lot of mid-majors we’re playing on the road are very, very good, and the teams that we think we’ve got a shot at beating in the NCAA Tournament. We’ve got our hands full.”
To do that, the Bulls need to continue their forte in rebounding; they led the nation with an average of 44 rebounds per game last season, including 14.9 offensive rebounds per game (second in the nation). The Bulls also need to continue emphasizing defense, particularly at the perimeter: UB was seventh in the nation last season in 3-point field goal defense (28.7%).
Whitesell is also asking his team to improve its individual defense, and wants to see an improvement in the quality of his team’s possessions.
“We talked to our players, we’ve got to get better individually, defensively,” Whitesell said. “Every player is interested in being better offensively, during the spring and summer and the fall, they love that. Every guy is working at skill, and that’s great, but we’ve got to get better individually, defensively, too. Stopping your man would be a good start.”
University at Buffalo Bulls
Arena: Alumni Arena.
Tickets: https://ubbulls.com
Coach: Jim Whitesell, third season.
Last season’s record: 16-9, 12-5 Mid-American Conference.
Key returnees (last season’s stats): 6-7 Sr. F Josh Mballa – 15.3 ppg, 10.8 rpg; 6-0 Sr. G Ronaldo Segu – 13.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.28 apg; 6-5 Sr. F Jeenathan Williams – 17.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.4 apg; 6-2 Sr. G Keishawn Brewton – 5.9 ppg, 1.2 rpg; 6-8 Jr. F LaQuill Hardnett – 6.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg; 6-11 6th Yr. Sr. F Brock Bertram – 3.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg.
Key losses: G Jayvon Graves – 14.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.84 apg.
Key newcomers: 6-5 Sr. G Maceo Jack; 6-3 Jr. G Ty Perry; 6-9 Fr. F Kuluel Mading.
Season-defining stretch: The Bulls’ nonconference schedule includes NCAA Tournament qualifiers and ranked programs. It will give a sense of where and how the Bulls stack up as a team that should contend for the MAC title and an NCAA Tournament berth. UB opens the season Wednesday at No. 6 Michigan, then plays Nov. 15 at North Texas – a pair of NCAA Tournament qualifiers. Then, the Bulls will travel to Mexico to play in the Cancun Challenge Nov. 23-24.
What the coach said: “It’s a little bit older group there, and we’ve added some guys who we think can help us space the floor. We weren’t a good 3-point shooting team last year, so hopefully that’s an area where we can improve upon.” – Jim Whitesell