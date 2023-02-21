The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team held nothing back.

Playoff-seeding ramifications were on the line. A three-game losing streak nagged at the Bulls. Then, on Tuesday, they faced an opponent that was hobbled by injuries.

The Bulls were in a perfect spot to capitalize, and wasted no time racing to a double-digit lead in a 63-35 win against Central Michigan on Tuesday at Alumni Arena.

Now, they have to carry the energy from a lopsided win into their final three games of the regular season, if they want to secure their spot among the top eight teams in the Mid-American Conference for the MAC Tournament, which begins March 9 in Cleveland.

UB (13-15, 7-8 MAC) continues its season at 2 p.m. Saturday at Toledo, 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Northern Illinois and then plays its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. March 3 against Miami (Ohio) at Alumni Arena.

UB entered the game in seventh in the MAC, one game ahead of eighth-place Central Michigan and one game behind sixth-place Northern Illinois (7-7 in the MAC).

How it happened: Against an injury-riddled Chippewas team, UB played like a team in pursuit of something, racing out to a 15-2 lead in the first seven minutes. The Bulls allowed the Chippewas (10-18, 5-10) just three shots from the floor in the first minutes, and Central Michigan committed five turnovers in the first seven minutes, which allowed UB to score eight of their first 15 points off turnovers.

It took Central Michigan more than 10 minutes to hit its second shot; it’s only shot prior came less than 40 seconds in, when Nicholas Pavrette’s bucket gave the Chips an early 2-0 lead. The Chips got their second bucket more than 10 minutes later, on Pavrette’s second successful shot of the game, the beginning of a 6-0 run by the Chips in which UB went without a successful shot for nearly five minutes.

The drought made a minimal impact. UB continued by opening its lead to as many as 27 points in the final two minutes of the first half, en route to a 36-14 halftime lead. The Chippewas were 5 for 20 from the floor in the first half.

The Bulls went more than two minutes without a basket to open the second half, before Isaiah Adams and Curtis Jones combined to hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to open UB’s lead to 45-14, and CMU didn’t get its first basket of the second half until more than seven minutes had elapsed, on Brian Taylor’s dunk.

UB opened its lead to as many as 36 points with about six minutes left, after Adams’ 3-pointer – his fourth of the game and one of eight for the Bulls.

Standouts

Isaiah Adams, UB: 12 points, 11 rebounds.

Curtis Jones, UB: 14 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals.

Brian Taylor, Central Michigan: 12 points, four rebounds.

What’s next: UB plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Toledo.