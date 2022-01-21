UB men's basketball makes key second-half stops to top Kent State

UB controlled the boards early, grabbing five defensive rebounds, and Keishawn Brewton’s basket off a transition gave the Bulls an early 10-4 lead against the Golden Flashes. Kent State opened 1 for 7 from the floor in the first four minutes before Sincere Carry cut UB’s early lead to 10-6 five minutes in.

Three minutes later, though, Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open UB's 12-11 lead to 18-11, and by the halfway point of the first half, with the Bulls ahead 23-13 after Williams’ third 3-pointer, Williams was 5 for 6 from the floor. In that same span, the Golden Flashes were 5 for 18 from the floor, including a stretch of more than three minutes in which they went 0 for 5 from the floor.

The Flashes cut UB’s lead to 10, at 30-20, with 5:12 left on Jacobs’ free throw after he was fouled by Tra’Von Fagan, but after Brock Bertram’s layup with 4:41 left in the first half, UB finished the final minutes of the first half 1 for 9 from the floor, but still held a 34-24 lead at halftime.

The Golden Flashes cut UB’s lead to seven twice in the first two minutes of the second half on baskets by VonCameron Davis.