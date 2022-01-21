UB men's basketball makes key second-half stops to top Kent State

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team opened its lead to double digits early in the second half, then had to hold off a defensive-minded and opportunistic opponent in a 64-51 win against Kent State.
The Bulls led by as many as 15 points in the first four minutes of the second half Friday at Alumni Arena, but the Golden Flashes cut UB’s lead to five points, at 55-50, on Justyn Hamilton’s layup with 3:59 left in regulation.
Jeenathan Williams led UB (10-6, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) with 25 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists.
Williams has scored in double figures in every game this season for the Bulls, who have won four in a row.
Tervell Beck led Kent State (9-9, 4-4) with 11 points.
Kent State entered with the MAC’s top defense, allowing opponents 62.4 points per game – but they had to contain a Bulls offense that began the weekend second in the MAC in scoring, averaging 81.6 points.
The Flashes contained UB center David Skogman, and kept him from registering his fourth consecutive double-double; Skogman finished with nine points and six rebounds on Friday.
The last player to record four straight double-doubles was Justin Moss in 2014-15.
UB controlled the boards early, grabbing five defensive rebounds, and Keishawn Brewton’s basket off a transition gave the Bulls an early 10-4 lead against the Golden Flashes. Kent State opened 1 for 7 from the floor in the first four minutes before Sincere Carry cut UB’s early lead to 10-6 five minutes in.
Three minutes later, though, Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open UB's 12-11 lead to 18-11, and by the halfway point of the first half, with the Bulls ahead 23-13 after Williams’ third 3-pointer, Williams was 5 for 6 from the floor. In that same span, the Golden Flashes were 5 for 18 from the floor, including a stretch of more than three minutes in which they went 0 for 5 from the floor.
The Flashes cut UB’s lead to 10, at 30-20, with 5:12 left on Jacobs’ free throw after he was fouled by Tra’Von Fagan, but after Brock Bertram’s layup with 4:41 left in the first half, UB finished the final minutes of the first half 1 for 9 from the floor, but still held a 34-24 lead at halftime.
The Golden Flashes cut UB’s lead to seven twice in the first two minutes of the second half on baskets by VonCameron Davis.
But Ronaldo Segu’s 3-pointer – his first of the game – less than three minutes into the second half, helped open UB’s lead to 41-29, and Skogman followed with a 3-pointer to give the Bulls a 44-29 lead and forced Kent State to call a timeout, four minutes into the half.
The Golden Flashes cut the Bulls’ lead to nine twice in the next five minutes, before Brewton’s 3-pointer nine minutes into the half opened UB’s lead back to 52-40.
However, trailing by eight with less than eight minutes left, the Flashes cut UB’s lead to single digits, and got within five points on Hamilton’s jumper. Williams, though, answered on the next possession, and the Bulls came up with four key stops in the final three minutes.
The Bulls continue their schedule at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Toledo, which handed Ohio its first MAC loss on Friday in Athens, Ohio.