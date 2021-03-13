UB men's basketball loses to Ohio in MAC championship game, 84-69

CLEVELAND – The shock and anger was visible for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team, as they walked off the floor Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Some of the Bulls hung their heads, while others bit at their jerseys or threw towels over their faces.
UB hadn’t been manhandled by an opponent this much all season, and as a result, the Bulls won’t head back to the NCAA Tournament.
Instead, the Bulls head home after an 84-69 loss to Ohio in the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game.
The fifth-seeded Bobcats stunned the second-seeded Bulls by continuing an improbable run through the MAC Tournament.
“Their defense really bothered us early, in the first 15 minutes,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said. “Then, we kept jamming it back down in the lane instead of moving the ball. We got a couple air balls and guys dropped their head and I was like, ‘don’t drop your head, keep playing, it’s too important of a game.’
“But Ohio took advantage of that.”
Ohio returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, when it reached the Sweet Sixteen.
At one point in the season, Ohio played only three games in a span of 36 days before the start of the MAC Tournament on Thursday, due to Covid-19 issues. The Bobcats also had their final two regular-season games canceled due to Covid-19 issues, but upset top-seeded Toledo 87-80 Friday in a semifinal.
“I didn’t know what to expect, coming out the first day here,” Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. “It might have been a blessing in disguise. Our guys were pretty fresh, from that standpoint, but you miss the competitive intensity of an actual game.”
The 68-team NCAA Tournament field will be announced in the annual selection show at 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS. The tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday in Indiana with the First Four games, and will continue Friday with first-round games.
Consolation could be on the horizon for UB. Whitesell said the Bulls will accept a bid to the National Invitational Tournament if offered. The 16-team NIT bracket is scheduled to be revealed Sunday, following the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal.
“Without a doubt,” Whitesell said. “We’d love to play. We’d be thrilled to play another game.”
Ronaldo Segu led second-seeded UB (16-8) with 24 points, and Josh Mballa had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Mballa and Jeenathan Williams were all-MAC Tournament selections.
Jason Preston led Ohio (16-7) with 22 points, and Ben Roderick added 20 points.
UB’s path to the tournament title appeared to get easier when Ohio defeated Toledo. After an 81-74 overtime win Friday against Akron in a semifinal, the Bulls became the favorite, particularly among those who project the NCAA Tournament field. At one point Saturday, ESPN’s Bracketology and CBS Sports projected the Bulls as a 13 seed in the tournament, as the MAC’s automatic qualifier.
But the Bobcats denied the Bulls their fifth NCAA Tournament berth and fifth MAC tournament championship since 2015.
The Bobcats also ended UB’s seven-game winning streak, but needed a 41-21 halftime cushion to help them in the second half. The Bobcats made only four shots in the first 10 minutes of the second half, after forcing the Bulls into nine first-half turnovers and neutralizing the Bulls’ inside game.
Ben Vander Plas leaned on Ohio’s previous two games against UB -- a 76-75 win Jan. 29 at Alumni Arena and a 86-66 loss Feb. 27 in Athens, Ohio -- in order to prepare for the biggest game of the season.
“After how the first two games went, we saw that if we come out aggressive, come out with a hot start, the game becomes a lot simpler,” Vander Plas said.
“We got out to that quick lead. We knew they were going to make a run and we had to have a ‘bend, don’t break’ mentality.”
The Bobcats took an 8-5 lead about five minutes in, as the Bulls committed six turnovers in that span, which resulted in all of Ohio’s first eight points. But the Bobcats stormed out early and mounted an 18-2 run, while limiting UB to seven shots in a span of more than seven minutes – none of which fell for the Bulls. By the time UB called a timeout at 11:30, Ohio led 20-7, and UB’s only points came off Mballa's free throws eight minutes into the game.
Mballa broke a seven-minute stretch without a field goal when he made a layup right before the midway point of the first half to cut Ohio’s lead to 20-10, but Preston answered right back with a jumper 19 seconds later. In those seven minutes without a successful shot, UB went 0 for 7 from the floor, including two 3-point attempts.
“They loaded up heavy,” said Williams, whose team shot 6 for 26 in the first half, and finished 22 for 64 from the floor. “They played the gap hard. We didn’t play our game.”
Preston's 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave the Bobcats a 41-21 lead at halftime. Segu, however, hit a 3-pointer just before the midway point of the second half that brought the Bulls within 10, at 52-42, but Vander Plas answered with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, sparking a 9-0 run by the Bobcats.
“Once we were in the second half and we got it down to 10, I thought we were going to make that move," Whitesell said. "Give Vander Plas credit. We lost him on an end-out and he makes that 3, and we kind of just never got back in there.”