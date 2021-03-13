UB men's basketball loses to Ohio in MAC championship game, 84-69

But the Bobcats denied the Bulls their fifth NCAA Tournament berth and fifth MAC tournament championship since 2015.

The Bobcats also ended UB’s seven-game winning streak, but needed a 41-21 halftime cushion to help them in the second half. The Bobcats made only four shots in the first 10 minutes of the second half, after forcing the Bulls into nine first-half turnovers and neutralizing the Bulls’ inside game.

Ben Vander Plas leaned on Ohio’s previous two games against UB -- a 76-75 win Jan. 29 at Alumni Arena and a 86-66 loss Feb. 27 in Athens, Ohio -- in order to prepare for the biggest game of the season.

“After how the first two games went, we saw that if we come out aggressive, come out with a hot start, the game becomes a lot simpler,” Vander Plas said.

“We got out to that quick lead. We knew they were going to make a run and we had to have a ‘bend, don’t break’ mentality.”