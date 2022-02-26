UB men's basketball holds off Northern Illinois, 70-60

The start wasn’t what the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team wanted in a late-season conference game. But once the Bulls found their scoring touch, they ran away with the first half, then rebounded from an erratic second half, en route to a 70-60 win against Northern Illinois.
Saturday at Alumni Arena, the Bulls squandered a 19-point first-half lead, but used a late defensive stand to earn their ninth consecutive win.
Jeenathan Williams led UB (19-8, 13-4) with 18 points, and Josh Mballa registered his eighth double-double of the season, with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
Trendon Hankerson led Northern Illinois (8-20, 5-13) with 21 points.
The Bulls have clinched a berth in the MAC Tournament, and with their ninth consecutive win, the Bulls continue to build momentum for the MAC Tournament, which begins March 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
Against Northern Illinois, UB opened 0 for 9 from the floor in the first four minutes, and didn’t make its first shot against the Huskies until about 5 1/2 minutes in, when Ronaldo Segu broke the shutout with a layup.
Segu’s layup, though, sparked a quick 10-0 run for the Bulls, but by the midway point of the first half, the Bulls led only 14-9. UB found some rhythm offensively, but the Huskies didn’t, going 4 for 15 from the floor as the Bulls opened their lead to 22-9. Mballa’s dunk with less than eight minutes left was part of a 12-0 run that the Bulls extended to 20-4, and UB led the Huskies 30-11 with six minutes left in the half. Part of UB’s offensive surge came from its bench. With less than four minutes left, UB had 15 points off the bench, including six from Keishawn Brewton and five from Curtis Jones.
However, the Huskies used an 8-0 run to cut UB’s lead to 11, at 30-19, with 3:05 left in the half, then cut UB’s lead to six with 23 seconds left in the first half on Keshawn Williams’ layup off transition. Segu’s free throw with 2.9 seconds left, though, gave the Bulls a 36-29 lead at the half.
UB and NIU opened the second half a combined 0 for 7 from the floor, but Maceo Jack’s 3-pointer – his first points of the game -- 2:10 in opened UB’s lead to 40-29. The shooting woes continued; the two teams combined to shoot 3 for 20 in the first 5:31 of the second half, as Trendon Hankerson’s free throws cut UB’s lead to 41-36, and Adong Makuoi’s layup cut it to 41-38 less than a minute later.
Then, seven minutes in, Williams was called for goaltending, which again brought the Huskies within three, at 43-40. But after a media timeout with 11:31 left, Keshawn Williams’ three-point play tied the game at 45-45.
The Bulls, though, quickly answered on Mballa’s layup, followed by a 3-pointer by Segu that opened UB’s lead back to five, at 50-45. The Huskies stayed within at least two points of the Bulls, but UB controlled the pace through its transition game, and utilized a 9-0 run, to open their lead to 62-52 with five minutes left.