UB men's basketball holds off Northern Illinois, 70-60

The start wasn’t what the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team wanted in a late-season conference game. But once the Bulls found their scoring touch, they ran away with the first half, then rebounded from an erratic second half, en route to a 70-60 win against Northern Illinois.

Saturday at Alumni Arena, the Bulls squandered a 19-point first-half lead, but used a late defensive stand to earn their ninth consecutive win.

Jeenathan Williams led UB (19-8, 13-4) with 18 points, and Josh Mballa registered his eighth double-double of the season, with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Trendon Hankerson led Northern Illinois (8-20, 5-13) with 21 points.

The Bulls have clinched a berth in the MAC Tournament, and with their ninth consecutive win, the Bulls continue to build momentum for the MAC Tournament, which begins March 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Against Northern Illinois, UB opened 0 for 9 from the floor in the first four minutes, and didn’t make its first shot against the Huskies until about 5 1/2 minutes in, when Ronaldo Segu broke the shutout with a layup.