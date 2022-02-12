UB men's basketball holds off Ball State, 80-74

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball labored to create some sort of separation against Ball State.
It wasn’t easy, but when the Bulls did it, it was timely in an 80-74 win against the Cardinals on Saturday at Alumni Arena.
Jeenathan Williams’ 3-pointer with two minutes left opened UB’s lead to six points, and helped the Bulls maintain at least a four-point lead down the stretch in the win – in a game that was a far cry from the Bulls’ 102-64 rout Tuesday against Eastern Michigan.
Williams led UB (13-8, 7-4 Mid-American Conference) with 24 points, while Josh Mballa and Ronaldo Segu added 13 points each, and David Skogman had a game-high 13 rebounds. Mballa also blocked four shots by the Cardinals.
Payton Sparks led Ball State (11-13, 6-7) with 19 points and 12 rebounds – Sparks entered the game as the MAC’s third-leading rebounder (8.0 per game), ahead of Mballa (7.9 per game).
After opening 1 for 5 from the floor in the first 2 1/2 minutes, Williams’ 3-pointer tied the game at 7-7. But Ball State hit a pair of early 3-pointers and opened its lead to 15-11 about three minutes later on Luke Bumbalough’s 3-pointer.
Support Local Journalism
However, with the game tied 21-21 nine minutes in, a timely 3-pointer by Tra’Von Fagan with 8:56 left in the first half gave the Bulls a 26-25 lead.
Then, with 5:41 left in the half, Demarius Jacobs’ layup off transition broke a 28-28 tie, but on the next possession, the Bulls began a 5-0 run that gave them a 33-30 lead with 4:27 left in the half, and Williams’ putback off a missed free throw by Skogman gave the Bulls a 33-30 lead and forced the Cardinals to call a timeout.
Ball State hit a scoreless drought of more than four minutes, as UB extended its run to 10-1 and took a 38-31 lead. Miryne Thomas’ free throw with 2:10 left was the only point for the Cardinals, as Ball State went for nearly four minutes without a successful shot from the floor, before Sparks’ three-point play with 56.8 seconds left in the half cut UB’s lead to 38-34. However, Jacobs’ layup with 21 seconds left trimmed UB’s edge to 38-36 at halftime.
Then, Ball State erased the deficit on back-to-back buckets in the first 1:17 of the second half, and a 9-0 run by the Cardinals seven minutes in helped Ball State take a 56-48 lead nine minutes into the half. In that span, UB went 0 for 7 from the floor.
Paced by Maceo Jack’s season-high 20 points, and powered by the inside combination of David Skogman, Josh Mballa and LaQuill Hardnett in the first half, the Bulls (12-8, 6-4 Mid-American Conference) scored 100 points in a game for the third time this season.
But with 7:57 left, Williams’ 3-pointer brought the Bulls within 2, at 58-56, and less than 40 seconds later, Ronaldo Segu’s jumper tied the game at 58-58. Then, on a fast break off a steal, Josh Mballa blocked Tyler Cochran’s layup to keep the game tied with 6:19 left.
Maceo Jack’s 3-pointer from the corner with 5:35 left gave UB its first lead in nearly nine minutes, at 61-58, and the Bulls went on a 5-0 run with four minutes left. Then, with 2:09 left in the game, Williams’ 3-pointer – his third of the game, opened the lead back to six, at 74-68.
A lead, though, wasn’t safe. After Jack’s bucket opened UB’s lead to eight, Bumbalough's 3-pointer with 1:10 left pulled the Cardinals within five, at 76-71.