UB men's basketball holds off Akron, notches seventh win in eight games

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team aims to refine its stride as the postseason approaches, yet hit a speed bump Tuesday in an 80-78 win against Akron.

The Zips held the Bulls to one successful shot from the floor in the final 4:34 of the game, and erased what was once a 22-point lead for the Bulls, whittling the lead to four in the final minute, and two on Loren Cristian Jackson’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

UB has won seven of its last eight games, and its game against Akron served a two-fold purpose: as a tournament tuneup, and as a chance to see where the Bulls stacked up against a team that entered tied for second in the Mid-American Conference standings with Kent State.

Five of UB’s last eight games have been against teams that are not among the top five in the MAC – a group that includes the Bulls, who entered the game fourth in the MAC. But against Akron, which entered Tuesday tied for second in the MAC with Kent State, the Bulls overcame a weak shooting start to hold off the Zips.