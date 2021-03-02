UB men's basketball holds off Akron, notches seventh win in eight games

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team aims to refine its stride as the postseason approaches, yet hit a speed bump Tuesday in an 80-78 win against Akron.
The Zips held the Bulls to one successful shot from the floor in the final 4:34 of the game, and erased what was once a 22-point lead for the Bulls, whittling the lead to four in the final minute, and two on Loren Cristian Jackson’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
UB has won seven of its last eight games, and its game against Akron served a two-fold purpose: as a tournament tuneup, and as a chance to see where the Bulls stacked up against a team that entered tied for second in the Mid-American Conference standings with Kent State.
Five of UB’s last eight games have been against teams that are not among the top five in the MAC – a group that includes the Bulls, who entered the game fourth in the MAC. But against Akron, which entered Tuesday tied for second in the MAC with Kent State, the Bulls overcame a weak shooting start to hold off the Zips.
Jayvon Graves led the Bulls (13-7, 11-5 MAC) with 13 points, and had 10 rebounds and 11 assists for a his first triple-double, and the third in program history. Josh Mballa had 15 points, Jeenathan Williams 13 and Ronaldo Segu 14 for the Bulls, who are scheduled to finish the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday against Kent State at Alumni Arena.
Jackson led the Zips (14-7, 12-5) with 27 points.
The Bulls moved into a tie for third place in the MAC standings with Akron, and hold the tiebreaker with the Zips by virtue of the win Tuesday. The Bulls are also a game ahead of fifth-place Ohio, and the Bulls could get some more help securing one of the top four seeds in the MAC Tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
The MAC announced Tuesday that Ohio’s game Tuesday against Kent State was postponed due to roster issues related to positive Covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing in Ohio’s program. Ohio is scheduled to close the regular season Friday against Bowling Green.
Shooting woes plagued both teams in the first 10 minutes; UB opened 3 for 17 from the floor, while Akron shot 5 for 18.
With the Zips ahead 13-10 midway through the first half, Jayvon Graves’ dunk, off a missed dunk by Akron’s Camron Reece and a defensive rebound by LaQuill Hardnett, brought the Bulls within one point of the Zips.
Then, David Nickelberry’s 3-pointer 32 seconds later gave the Bulls a 15-13 lead, and was the first of back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers for the Bulls, part of a 13-2 run that helped the Bulls take a 25-15 lead with 6:32 left. The Bulls opened their lead to as many as 15 points, en route to a 39-25 halftime lead, and led by as many as 22 points in the first five minutes of the second half.
But the Zips cut the Bulls’ lead to eight, at 67-59, on a basket by Jackson with 5:46 left, part of an 11-2 run by the Zips, and Jackson’s shot with about three minutes left cut UB’s lead to 73-65.
The Bulls were 1 for 4 from the floor in a 3-minute span, and Mikal Dawson’s defensive rebound set up Garvin Clarke’s layup cut UB’s lead to 73-67 with 1:39 left, part of a 6-0 run by the Zips as the Bulls were mired in a scoring drought of more than two minutes.
The Zips continued to close the gap, as Jackson’s 3-pointer with 34.7 seconds left brought the Zips within four points, at 74-70, and he hit another with 8 seconds left that made it 79-75.