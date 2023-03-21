The exodus of University at Buffalo men's basketball players to the transfer portal continues, and now it includes UB's leading scorer.

Curtis Jones, a 6-foot-5 guard from Minneapolis, has entered the transfer portal. He's the fifth player from UB's 2022-23 roster to enter the transfer portal since UB announced March 11 that it had fired head coach Jim Whitesell after four seasons. VerbalCommits.com originally reported Tuesday morning that Jones had entered the portal.

Jones led UB at 15 points per game, and was a third-team All-Mid-American Conference selection. He also averaged three assists and 4.8 rebounds in 31 games. In two seasons, Jones averaged 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Jones, guards Zid Powell, Devin Ceaser and Kidtrell Blocker, and forward Kuluel Mading are UB's five players who have entered the portal. Their departures come during a period of major transition for the basketball program, as the program is without a coach and without at least one-third of its 14-player roster from the 2022-23 season.

UB's athletic department said in a release March 11 that it would conduct a national search for a new coach, but UB has yet to announce a new hire. It has not commented on or offered any specifics on Whitesell's firing or on its coaching search. UB also does not have an interim coach in place.