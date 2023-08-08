This is the fourth in a series of stories looking ahead to the college basketball season for Big 4 teams. Today: University at Buffalo men.

The initial 10 days of George Halcovage III’s first summer workouts were loud, spirited and hot.

The Edward L. Wright Practice Facility doesn’t have air conditioning and it’s the only basketball facility that UB’s men’s and women’s basketball teams used while the paint dried on a newly resurfaced Alumni Arena in June.

In the auxiliary gym, players worked through a stuffy yet vibrant practice on an early-summer Thursday.

AJ Boldin, a freshman and the son of former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin, worked at guard. Jo Smith, a forward and one of five holdovers from the 2022-23 roster, looked nimble as he drove to the basket.

Associate head coach Hamlet Tibbs guarded post players with a padded sleeve on one end of the court. Bulls assistant/director of recruiting Jake Presutti did the same at the other end. Assistant coach/player development Calvin Cage, a UB great, studied a checklist on the court as a means to keep this team on task during a two-hour workout before he returned to working with players on ball movement and footwork. Tim Saunders, the new director of basketball operations who was also elevated to assistant coach on July 26, stood behind a baseline with a checklist in his hands.

Less than three months into his first head-coaching job, Halcovage was comfortable in his coaching stance: Feet shoulder-width apart, back arched, calling out orders to his players and intermittently blowing a whistle to interrupt drills.

The Bulls implemented drills, emphasized footwork and kept a high tempo. As summer progresses, it’s the pace Halcovage wanted to maintain over the course of workouts. With a roster of 11 players in June and early July – five returning players, four true freshmen, a junior-college transfer and a Division I transfer – Halcovage’s focus is on teaching and building lasting habits.

“It’s reinforcement of the things we did with the five guys we have returning, so some of it is a refresher for them, early on,” Halcovage said. “You’re off for a little bit of time and you come back, and you have to make sure you’re reinforcing the things you already did. Then, you’re introducing things to the six new guys who haven’t done them yet, so it’s a balancing act of teaching and reteaching, which is OK, right now. Especially for these guys. In the spring, it was the first time the returners heard it, and all the new guys are learning it for the first time.

“The first couple weeks is laying the foundation of, here’s the little things we’re going to do, every day. And it’s understanding how we’re going to do things.”

Creating a new set of values for the Bulls – many coaches and players call this a culture – is the goal this summer. That means finding out strengths and personalities of players, evaluating their playing styles and where they fit into the team’s puzzle. They have a saying for it, too.

“Be all in and have grit,” forward Zaakir Williamson said. “That’s our slogan. As long as we buy into that, we’ll be fine.”

It’s also a frame of mind: Consistency. Waking up early. Properly hydrating. Arriving to a practice or a team gathering on time, which means an hour early in Halcovage Time. Williamson is already finding that by arriving up to an hour early for workouts means he isn’t rushing through treatment for his surgically repaired shoulder, or hustling to find a pair of workout shorts or rushing to the court. Instead, he finds himself in a place where he eases into a workout because he’s gone through preparation in a timely fashion.

The summer workouts, Williamson said, are one of the most important parts of preparing for the season.

June workouts are one of the more overlooked parts of the year, a time when many college students are working summer jobs or traveling or catching a few extra rays at the beach or by the pool. This is the time of year when Halcovage wants to learn the early mettle of his program and players.

“We want to come together as a team, and truly have an identity when we go into practice and come back in the fall,” Halcovage said. “We really, individually, got better, and really improved our individual skill sets, but conceptually, as a team, we understand those concepts on a macro level, offensively and defensively. Then, we can build on that when we get back in the fall, and we can really hone in on, ‘How are we going to do things with our personnel, and how are we going to put plays in?’ It’s really about playing off each other and learning those concepts in the summer, and setting the tone of bringing it, buying in and playing hard, every day.”

It’s also a time when Halcovage and his staff will find out who this season’s leaders will be. By default, that should fall on the returning players: Williamson, Smith, forwards Isaiah Adams and Sy Chatman, and guard Kanye Jones.

At the end of practice, former Bulls Jeenathan Williams and Lucas Saleh waited in the wings and chatted with Cage and Presutti as Halcovage met with UB’s five returning players at center court. The tone was calm. The players listened intently.

“Only us five were here with him at the beginning of the summer,” Adams said. “He set down the culture and what he wants us to do. Now that we came back, with the new fellas, now we’re trying to bring it all together. And that’s what we talked about, staying together, and us five being the core, to bring everybody along. It can’t just be (Halcovage). It has to be the whole team.”

University at Buffalo Bulls

2022-23 record: 15-17, 9-9 Mid-American Conference.

Head coach: George Halcovage III, first year.

Top returning players: Isaiah Adams, F, sr., 11.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg; Jonnivius Smith, F, sr., 5.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 26 blocked shots.

Newcomer to watch: Shawn Fulcher, G, jr. (transfer from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa).