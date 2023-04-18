George Halcovage III has landed his first verbal commitment as coach of the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team.

Bryson Wilson, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from St. Stephens and St. Agnes School in Alexandra, Va., announced Monday night on his social media accounts that he has committed to play basketball at UB for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN.com ranks Wilson as the No. 7 player in Virginia, and he was a first-team Division I selection in basketball in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association’s boys basketball honors.

The spring signing period for Division I basketball began April 12 and runs through May 17.

Wilson is also the first player to commit to the Bulls in Halcovage’s first month as head coach, either as an incoming freshman or as a transfer. Nine players from UB’s 2022-23 roster entered the transfer portal after UB fired Jim Whitesell as head coach on March 11.

Of those nine, Zaakir Williamson announced last week that he will return to the Bulls, and four have announced commitments to new programs: Curtis Jones (Iowa State), LaQuill Hardnett (Iowa State), Kuluel Mading (Norfolk State) and Devin Ceaser (Old Dominion).