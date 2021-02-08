UB men's basketball games postponed due to Covid-19 protocols

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team's schedule once again will be reshuffled.

UB and the Mid-American Conference announced Monday that UB's games this week against Western Michigan and at Central Michigan have been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols in the opposing programs.

The Bulls (8-6, 6-4 MAC) were scheduled to host Western Michigan at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Alumni Arena, then were scheduled to play at 8 p.m. Friday at Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

The MAC said in a release Monday that the postponed games will be rescheduled for a to-be-determined later date. Western Michigan's athletic department said in a statement posted to its website that its game against UB is the eighth game this season that the Broncos have "had to postpone or cancel due to Covid-19 and subsequent contract tracing."

UB's next game is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Eastern Michigan in Ypsilanti, Mich.

