UB men's basketball game vs. Central Michigan postponed

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team was about a half-hour away from tipping off when its game Tuesday against Central Michigan was postponed due to Covid-19 issues.

The Mid-American Conference released a statement at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday that confirmed the cancellation of the game, scheduled for 5 p.m. at Alumni Arena, due to positive Covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing that resulted in roster issues for Central Michigan.

The MAC, in a release, said the game will be rescheduled at a later date. An athletic department spokesperson for Central Michigan did not immediately respond for comment regarding the postponement.

Central Michigan had traveled to Buffalo for the MAC game Tuesday, but unlike UB, had not begun its pregame warmups on the court at Alumni Arena an hour before tipoff.

It's the second straight game for UB that has been postponed due to Covid-19 issues in an opposing program. The Bulls were scheduled to play at Northern Illinois last Saturday, but the game in DeKalb, Ill., was postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests and contact tracing that resulted in roster issues. Northern Illinois also paused its men's basketball activities Jan. 19.

UB (6-5, 4-3 MAC) is scheduled to play Ohio at 7 p.m. Friday at Alumni Arena.