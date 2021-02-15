UB men's basketball game at Eastern Michigan postponed by Covid issues

The University at Buffalo men's basketball game at Eastern Michigan on Tuesday has been postponed because of Covid issues within the Eastern Michigan program, the Mid-American Conference announced Monday.

“The University at Buffalo at Eastern Michigan University men’s basketball game on Tuesday, February 16 has been postponed due to roster issues with the Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing," the league said in a statement. "Attempts will be made to reschedule this game on a to-be-determined date.”

UB (7-4) is next scheduled to play at 9 p.m. Friday against first-place Toledo (11-3) at Alumni Arena on ESPN2.