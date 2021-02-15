 Skip to main content
UB men's basketball game at Eastern Michigan postponed by Covid issues
UB men's basketball game at Eastern Michigan postponed by Covid issues

UB Bulls vs. Ohio University Bobcats (copy)

University at Buffalo center Josh Mballa shoots during the first half of a game at Alumni Arena on Jan. 29, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The University at Buffalo men's basketball game at Eastern Michigan on Tuesday has been postponed because of Covid issues within the Eastern Michigan program, the Mid-American Conference announced Monday. 

“The University at Buffalo at Eastern Michigan University men’s basketball game on Tuesday, February 16 has been postponed due to roster issues with the Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing," the league said in a statement.  "Attempts will be made to reschedule this game on a to-be-determined date.”

UB (7-4) is next scheduled to play at 9 p.m. Friday against first-place Toledo (11-3) at Alumni Arena on ESPN2. 

