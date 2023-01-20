UB men's basketball falls to Toledo, 86-77

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team wasn’t on the opposite end of a blowout, but the Bulls weren’t able to scrape together a late-game comeback in an 86-77 loss to Toledo on Friday at Alumni Arena.

The Bulls cut Toledo’s lead to 72-70 with less than seven minutes left on Isaiah Adams’ 3-pointer, but the Rockets opened their lead to as many as eight points in the final three minutes.

The Bulls (9-10, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) kept pace with Toledo (13-6, 4-2) but after UB’s 100-71 rout of Bowling Green on Tuesday at Alumni Arena, UB coach Jim Whitesell knew his team would have to be at the top of its game when it faced the Rockets, not just to remain competitive in the early part of the Mid-American Conference schedule, but also to establish consistency for the remainder of the season. They had to maximize offensive possessions, but couldn’t do it in the first half, despite staying within at least five points of the Rockets for the bulk of that half.

The Bulls also couldn’t minimize long-range and 3-point shooting possessions by the Rockets. The Bulls kept Toledo out of the paint, but Toledo shot early and often on 3-point attempts.

How it happened: Setric Millner Jr’s nine points helped Toledo to an early 15-13 lead in a high-paced game, as both teams combined to shoot 12 for 16 in the first four-plus minutes.

With Toledo ahead 20-17, UB forward Jo Smith got called for his third foul at 7:04, but Curtis Jones tied the game at 22-22 on a pair of free throws two minutes later. However, the Rockets took advantage of empty possessions and turnovers by the Bulls to build up a 9-2 run and a 31-24 lead in the next three minutes, which forced the Bulls to call a timeout with 7:51 left in the first half.

Andre Lorentsson’s 3-pointer with 5:08 left in the half, though, opened Toledo’s lead to 37-29 – Toledo’s fifth 3-pointer in the first half. The Rockets were 6 for 14 on 3-pointers in the first half.

However, with less than 1:45 left, Isaiah Adams and Curtis Jones hit back-to-back shots – a layup by Adams and a 3-pointer by Jones five seconds later off a steal by Kidtrell Blocker, to cut Toledo’s lead to 41-39 with 1:34 left. The Rockets answered, though, with a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:10 to take a 46-39 lead at halftime.

UB utilized a 6-0 run in the first 90 seconds of the second half, including a goaltending call against Toledo, to tie the game at 46-46, but Dante Maddox Jr. hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open Toledo’s lead back to 6, at 52-46, 2:11 into the second half.

The Bulls took their first lead since early in the first half, at 55-53, after Toledo was called for goaltending a second time, four minutes into the half, and the two teams stayed within at least two points of each other for the next eight minutes, before Toledo took a 72-67 lead on back-to-back shots by RayJ Dennis and Millner. That lead opened to 77-70 with less than six minutes left.

3-point shooting for Toledo: Of Toledo’s 86 points, only 36 came in the paint. The Rockets finished 9 for 23 on 3-point attempts, which was an area that the Bulls wanted to minimize, but made nine jumpers inside the arc.

Toledo entered the game third in the MAC in 3-point shooting (35.4%), while the Bulls were fourth in 3-point defense (31.6%). But the Rockets found ways to hit timely 3-pointers, including Lorentsson’s 3-pointer with 1:08 left in the first half.

Presence in the paint for UB: LaQuill Hardnett returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game against Bowling Green with a hyperextended knee, and brought a valuable inside presence to the Bulls. He scored 18 points but was able to draw fouls under the basket and on scoring attempts, including a three-point play about nine minutes into the second half which gave the Bulls a 63-62 lead.

Top standouts:

LaQuill Hardnett, UB: 18 points, 12 rebounds

Curtis Jones, UB: 15 points

RayJ Dennis, Toledo: 21 points on 10 for 20 shooting

Setric Millner Jr., Toledo: 20 points, six rebounds

What’s next: UB plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ball State.