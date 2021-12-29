UB men's basketball falls to Miami (Ohio) in MAC opener

Josh Mballa let out a long sigh as he looked at the stat sheet.
His frustration centered not just on the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team’s 91-81 loss to Miami (Ohio), but on one stat, in particular: free throws, or the lack thereof.
UB was 19 for 32 from the line and, despite registering his third double-double of the season for the Bulls, Mballa was 8 for 17 on free throws.
“Those are very valuable,” said Mballa, who scored 26 points and had 17 rebounds. “I went 8 for 17 and if I just hit my free throws, it’s a different game.”
The fault, though, shouldn’t solely rest upon Mballa. Spotty free-throw shooting, as well as 17 turnovers – which resulted in 20 points for the RedHawks – felled the Bulls in their Mid-American Conference opener Wednesday at Alumni Arena.
“When we miss shots, we can’t allow their offense to dictate our defense,” said UB assistant Angres Thorpe, who filled in as acting head coach on Wednesday. “It has to be the other way around, where, when we’re turning teams over, we’re really, really good. We’re great in transition, we’re ready to make plays, and to their credit, we weren’t able to turn them over as much as we would like to. Consequently, we turned it over too much against a team that really played more of a half-court, padlocked defense.”
Thorpe coached Wednesday in place of Whitesell, who missed UB’s Mid-American Conference opener after he entered Covid-19 protocols earlier this week.
It’s the second time in a little more than a year that Thorpe has taken on the role of acting head coach. Thorpe filled in for Whitesell, who self-quarantined in December of 2020 after he was a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
Thorpe said he was unsure of how long his tenure as acting head coach will last.
“I wish I would have been a head coach under different circumstances, much like last year,” Thorpe said. “But we’ve got to turn it back around and get ready for Saturday.”
The Bulls (6-5, 0-1 MAC) took a 27-20 lead with 6:42 left in the first half, but the RedHawks (7-5, 1-0) utilized a 7-0 run to tie the game at 27-27 on Kamari Williams’ second-chance layup with 5:16 left in the half. Mballa’s free throw 12 seconds later kicked off a 13-2 run that opened UB’s lead to 40-29 with less than 90 seconds left in the half.
In those final 90 seconds, though, baskets by Williams and Dae Dae Grant – the first off a turnover by the Bulls and the second off transition, following a defensive rebound by Williams -- narrowed UB’s lead at halftime to 40-33.
“We get up 11 or so, and I thought we really had a chance to take another step, maybe take it to 14 or maybe even take it more than that,” Thorpe said. “But then we had two straight turnovers, which led to two baskets by them. That changed the momentum, a little bit, for them. As opposed to us being up by 15 at half, now it’s a seven-point game.”
Early in the second half, after a jumper by Ronaldo Segu (21 points) opened UB’s lead to 42-33, the RedHawks and Bulls were a combined 0 for 9 from the floor in the next 1:50.
Then, the RedHawks chipped UB’s 11-point lead to one, at 48-47, on Kamari Williams’ layup just before the five-minute mark, and tied the game at 50-50 on a 3-pointer by Mekhi Lairy (28 points) six minutes into the half.
Precious Ayah’s layup with 7:17 left gave Miami a 66-64 lead, the Redhawks’ first lead since the midway point of the first half. But with less than three minutes left and UB ahead 75-73 tied after Mballa’s putback, Dalonte Brown hit the first of three 3-pointers for the Redhawks, which helped them open their lead to 82-77 with 80 seconds left.
“In the second half, I just think we were very passive,” Thorpe said. “I didn’t think we came out aggressive. We told our guys, ‘we really want to pick it up and play aggressive, and go after them a little bit,’ and we almost played not to win. I thought that hurt us.”
UB to face Akron on Saturday
UB will face Akron at 2 p.m. Saturday in northwest Ohio, a game that was shifted to this weekend. UB was originally scheduled to play Saturday at Eastern Michigan, but the game was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols in Eastern’s program.
UB was originally scheduled to play the Zips on Feb. 1 at Akron, but the game was moved up after Akron’s scheduled game on Saturday against Northern Illinois was also postponed, due to Covid-19 protocols in the Huskies’ program.