UB men's basketball drops 74-53 loss to Ohio at Alumni Arena

The frustrations boiled over for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team early in the second half, when point guard Ronaldo Segu was called for a flagrant foul as he aggressively went to block a shot against Ohio's top scorer.

By that point, the Bulls trailed Ohio by 20 points, and couldn’t find any way to build consistency in their offense. In fact, creating any sort of offensive tempo was a problem for UB in a 74-53 loss to Ohio on Friday at Alumni Arena, in a rematch of the 2021 Mid-American Conference tournament championship game.

The rematch became a mismatch. The Bulls trailed by as many as 22 points early in the second half. The closest UB came was within 16, with about eight minutes left in the game.

Jeenathan Williams scored 13 points for the Bulls (10-8, 4-4 Mid-American Conference), who have lost back-to-back games this week.

Mark Sears led the Bobcats (16-3, 7-1) with 27 points, and Jason Carter added 16. The Bobcats thoroughly dominated the Bulls through much of the game, limiting UB to 21-for-55 shooting, including 5 for 21 on 3-pointers.