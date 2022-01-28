UB men's basketball drops 74-53 loss to Ohio at Alumni Arena

The frustrations boiled over for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team early in the second half, when point guard Ronaldo Segu was called for a flagrant foul as he aggressively went to block a shot against Ohio's top scorer.
By that point, the Bulls trailed Ohio by 20 points, and couldn’t find any way to build consistency in their offense. In fact, creating any sort of offensive tempo was a problem for UB in a 74-53 loss to Ohio on Friday at Alumni Arena, in a rematch of the 2021 Mid-American Conference tournament championship game.
The rematch became a mismatch. The Bulls trailed by as many as 22 points early in the second half. The closest UB came was within 16, with about eight minutes left in the game.
Jeenathan Williams scored 13 points for the Bulls (10-8, 4-4 Mid-American Conference), who have lost back-to-back games this week.
Mark Sears led the Bobcats (16-3, 7-1) with 27 points, and Jason Carter added 16. The Bobcats thoroughly dominated the Bulls through much of the game, limiting UB to 21-for-55 shooting, including 5 for 21 on 3-pointers.
UB and Ohio shot a combined 1 for 8 from the floor in the first 2:30, but Ronaldo Segu’s 3-pointer tied the game at 9-9 just before the first media timeout at 5:06. Back-to-back shots by Ben Vander Plas (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Tommy Schmock opened Ohio’s lead to 14-9, part of an 8-0 run that gave the Bobcats a 17-9 lead. The Bulls, though, cut the lead to four after a scoring drought of more than three minutes, with the help of a goaltending call against the Bobcats that gave a basket to Jeenathan Williams.
The Bulls stayed within at least four points of the Bobcats for the next five minutes, but Vander Plas' 3-pointer opened Ohio's lead to 24-15, and forced UB to call a timeout with 6:08 left in the half.
The Bobcats opened their lead to as many as 11 points on a pair of free throws by Mark Sears with three minutes left in the first half, and the Bulls hit another drought. David Skogman's jumper with less than a minute left in the half broke a scoring drought of more than four minutes for the Bulls, but the Bobcats closed the first half on a 13-2 run and led 37-20 at halftime.
By the first minute of the second half, Ohio led by 22 points after Sears’ free throws after the flagrant foul against Segu. The foul was initially an aggressive block against Ohio's Sears. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul after reviewing the play.
Sears, meanwhile, scored 14 of his 27 points in the first 8:35 of the second half. The Bulls built a 9-2 run inside the 11-minute mark that still only put a minor dent in Ohio’s margin, closing the gap to 63-47 with less than eight minutes left.
UB resumes its schedule Feb. 5 at Central Michigan.