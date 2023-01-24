 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB men's basketball cruises to victory over Ball State

  Updated
Bowling Green at Buffalo (copy)

Buffalo Bulls guard Curtis Jones, shown here against Bowling Green on Jan. 17, scored 27 points to lead UB to a win over Ball State on Tuesday.

 Joseph Cooke
The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team jumped out to an 18-point lead at halftime and rolled to a 91-65 victory over Ball State on Tuesday night at Muncie, Ind.

The Cardinals pulled to within 66-54 with 9:12 left in the game, but the Bulls went on an 13-0 run to put the game away.

UB (10-10, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) closed the game by outscoring Ball State (13-7, 4-3) 25-11.

Curtis Jones led Buffalo with 27 points and Armoni Foster added 20 points and seven assists. Isaiah Adams scored 12 points and Zid Powell had 11.

Laquill Hardnett came off the bench to pull down a game-high eight rebounds.

Jarron Coleman scored 27 points to lead the Cardinals. Jaylin Sellers added 10.

UB will return to action on Friday when it visits Kent State at 9 p.m.

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

