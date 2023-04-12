The University at Buffalo men's basketball program now has a complete coaching staff.

Jake Presutti, who played college basketball at Syracuse, will join the staff of new head coach George Halcovage III as an assistant, UB announced Wednesday. The hiring of assistants Calvin Cage and Hamlet Tibbs, and director of basketball operations Tim Saunders were announced last week.

Presutti was an assistant athletic director of scouting for the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh men's basketball program. At Pitt, he oversaw video scouting and student-athlete operations communication and development. He was also a liaison for academics, housing, financial aid and team travel logistics.

In seven seasons at Marquette, he began as a video coordinator, and was promoted to director of basketball operations and video coordinator in 2017, and to assistant coach in 2019.

Presutti is a 2008 graduate of Syracuse. He also spent two seasons at Eastern Michigan as the Eagles' director of player development from 2011-13. He worked with the NBA’s Houston Rockets as an assistant in basketball operations, and was a special assistant for the USA Basketball Men's National Team.

UB also announced that Halcovage has retained Jack Fitzpatrick from the previous staff. Fitzpatrick will be UB's video coordinator; he has been with the Bulls for four seasons as the special assistant to head coach and video coordinator.