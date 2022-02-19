UB men's basketball comes back to beat Western Michigan, 87-73

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to six games. But in an 87-73 win against Western Michigan on Saturday at Alumni Arena, the Bulls had to regroup after a first half in which they trailed by as many as 16 points.
The Bulls bounced back from a first half in which they were 11 for 34 from the floor and allowed the Broncos to shoot 56.7%, and fortified their defense. By the time UB opened its lead to 71-52 with eight minutes left in the second half, the Bulls had limited the Broncos to 5 for 12 shooting in the second half.
Jeenathan Williams led UB (16-8, 10-4 Mid-American Conference) with 24 points, and was one of four scorers in double figures for the Bulls.
Lamar Norman Jr. led Western Michigan (6-21, 2-14) with 23 points.
The Broncos entered the game in last place in the MAC, but took a 29-13 lead with 6:55 left in the first half, after Markeese Hastings’ layup. The Bulls, though, cut the lead to 38-33 at halftime, and scored five quick points in the first 1:10 of the second half, including Josh Mballa’s layup, which tied the game at 38-38.
Then, a pair of free throws by Maceo Jack gave UB its first lead since early in the first half. Jack’s free throws were part of an 18-3 run by the Bulls in the first 5:35 of the second half, as the Bulls took a 51-41 lead.
Western Michigan cut the lead to nine points with 2:44 left, as Mileek McMillan's layup made it 82-73, but the Bulls answered by making three of their final four free throws down the stretch, and got a thundering dunk from Josh Mballa with less than 45 seconds left.
The Bulls are in fourth place in the MAC with five games left in the regular season, and play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Miami (Ohio). The top eight teams in the MAC standings advance to the conference tournament, which begins March 10 in Cleveland.