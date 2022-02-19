UB men's basketball comes back to beat Western Michigan, 87-73

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to six games. But in an 87-73 win against Western Michigan on Saturday at Alumni Arena, the Bulls had to regroup after a first half in which they trailed by as many as 16 points.

The Bulls bounced back from a first half in which they were 11 for 34 from the floor and allowed the Broncos to shoot 56.7%, and fortified their defense. By the time UB opened its lead to 71-52 with eight minutes left in the second half, the Bulls had limited the Broncos to 5 for 12 shooting in the second half.

Jeenathan Williams led UB (16-8, 10-4 Mid-American Conference) with 24 points, and was one of four scorers in double figures for the Bulls.

Lamar Norman Jr. led Western Michigan (6-21, 2-14) with 23 points.

The Broncos entered the game in last place in the MAC, but took a 29-13 lead with 6:55 left in the first half, after Markeese Hastings’ layup. The Bulls, though, cut the lead to 38-33 at halftime, and scored five quick points in the first 1:10 of the second half, including Josh Mballa’s layup, which tied the game at 38-38.