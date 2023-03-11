The University at Buffalo has parted ways with men's basketball coach Jim Whitesell.

The UB athletic department announced Whitesell's dismissal in a release Saturday morning.

Whitesell's firing comes two days after UB lost to Akron, 101-77, in a quarterfinal of the Mid-American Conference Tournament in Cleveland. It's the second consecutive season the Bulls have been eliminated from a quarterfinal in the conference tournament.

"At the time, we felt it was necessary to make a change in leadership of our men's basketball program," UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said. "We want to thank Jim for his eight years at UB, including the last four as our head coach. We wish he and Connie nothing but the very best moving forward."

In the release, UB also declined further comment on Whitesell's departure. Whitesell has also not responded to The News for comment.

When asked by The News for details on Whitesell's dismissal, an athletic department spokesperson refused to give further comment.

Stadium.com and CBS Sports originally reported the dismissal Saturday morning, which The News also confirmed through a source before UB made its official announcement.

Hired as coach of the Bulls in April of 2019 to succeed Nate Oats, who took the same job at Alabama, Whitesell was 70-49 in four seasons as coach of the Bulls, including 45-27 in the MAC.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The Bulls were 15-17 and 9-9 in the Mid-American Conference during the regular season, and were the No. 6 seed in the eight-team MAC Tournament. UB won three of its last four games, but finished under .500 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when they were 14-20.

Whitesell served as Oats’ associate head coach for four seasons. Oats became Alabama’s head coach in March of 2019, after leading the Bulls to three MAC Tournament championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons as head coach.

Whitesell’s run at UB wasn’t as accomplished. The Bulls made the MAC Championship game in March of 2021, losing in the title game to Ohio, and lost in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament that year. The Bulls were the six seed in the eight-team conference tournament this season.

UB said in a release that it will conduct a national search for a new basketball coach, which will begin immediately.

According to CBSSports.com's college basketball coaching changes tracker, at least 28 coaches have already been let go by Division I programs since the end of the regular season and Friday, and there's a large pool of experience for UB to choose from, as far as candidates go, whether it's current head coaches, former head coaches or current assistants.

Among the possible names that could be considered for the opening are Carlin Hartman, an assistant at Florida and a Grand Island High School graduate; Adam Cohen, an assistant at Xavier and a Williamsville North graduate, former UB assistant Bryan Hodgson, a Jamestown High graduate who is now an assistant at Alabama; Quinnipiac coach Baker Dunleavy; and Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton.

Whitesell's firing is the first firing of a coach of a revenue sport in Alnutt's five-year term as UB's athletic director. It may also be a costly dismissal.

Whitesell earned an annual salary of $300,000, with additional annual compensation of $100,000. His contract extension, signed in June of 2021, obtained by The Buffalo News through a Freedom of Information Law request, states that if Whitesell is fired before April 5, 2023, he will receive a buyout of $500,000. If he had been fired between April 6, 2023, and April 5, 2024, he would have received a buyout of $400,000.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.