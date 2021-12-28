UB men's basketball coach Jim Whitesell enters Covid-19 protocols

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will be without its head coach for its conference opener Wednesday against Miami (Ohio).

UB's athletic department announced Tuesday that Jim Whitesell, the Bulls' third-year coach, has entered Covid-19 protocols.

UB assistant Angres Thorpe will serve as the Bulls' acting head coach in Whitesell's absence. It is unclear, though, when Whitesell will be able to exit Covid-19 protocols.

A source told The News that Whitesell tested positive for Covid-19, even though he is vaccinated and received a booster shot.

The UB athletic department said in a statement that Whitesell is currently following all guidelines set by UB, by the Centers for Disease Control, by New York State and by Erie County.

It's the second time in a little more than a year that Whitesell has been impacted by Covid-19 protocols.