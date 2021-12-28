UB men's basketball coach Jim Whitesell enters Covid-19 protocols

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will be without its head coach for its conference opener Wednesday against Miami (Ohio).
UB's athletic department announced Tuesday that Jim Whitesell, the Bulls' third-year coach, has entered Covid-19 protocols.
UB assistant Angres Thorpe will serve as the Bulls' acting head coach in Whitesell's absence. It is unclear, though, when Whitesell will be able to exit Covid-19 protocols.
A source told The News that Whitesell tested positive for Covid-19, even though he is vaccinated and received a booster shot.
The UB athletic department said in a statement that Whitesell is currently following all guidelines set by UB, by the Centers for Disease Control, by New York State and by Erie County.
It's the second time in a little more than a year that Whitesell has been impacted by Covid-19 protocols.
In December of 2020, Whitesell self-quarantined for 14 days after he was a close contact with with someone, not associated with the men’s basketball program or the UB campus community, who tested positive for Covid-19.
When UB hosted Mercyhurst on Dec. 10, 2020, Whitesell took a socially distanced approach and sat in the stands above the Bulls' bench while Thorpe was UB's acting head coach for the game.
UB's game at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Miami (Ohio) is still scheduled to be played at Alumni Arena, part of a doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m. with the women's basketball team's MAC opener against Central Michigan.
However, college basketball has been impacted across the country by a run of program pauses and game postponements or cancellations due to Covid-19 protocols or positive tests in programs within the last week. That's also impacted the UB men's schedule for the next seven days.
UB announced that its game Jan. 4 at Northern Illinois has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols in the Huskies' program. It's the second conference game that has been postponed for UB this week. On Monday, the MAC announced that UB's game at Eastern Michigan on Saturday has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols in the Eagles' program.