George Halcovage III will face a series of firsts as the University at Buffalo’s new men’s basketball coach.

In his first days in his first job as a head coach at any level, he has a list of tasks waiting for him:

Recouping and possibly revamping UB’s roster, after six players entered the transfer portal last month.

Assembling a coaching staff.

Finding a home for he and his wife, Lizzy.

Engaging UB basketball’s fan base and its greater community.

“My biggest challenge is that I’ve not gone through this, as a head coach, for the first time,” Halcovage said. “There’s going to be things there, just like any job I’ve had, and I think I’ve been prepared that way.”

UB formally introduced Halcovage as its head coach Monday afternoon at center court at Alumni Arena.

Hired by UB after 15 years at Villanova, Halcovage takes over a program that has been among the Mid-American Conference’s elite, but dipped to sixth in the conference this season, at 9-9, leading to Jim Whitesell's firing after four seasons.

“At Villanova, I’ve been a graduate assistant, director of basketball operations, a video guy, all the way through an assistant head coach and associate head coach” Halcovage said. “Going through that progression, I knew each job created new challenges that you didn’t know what you were getting into until that job.”

Halcovage also has a goal for the Bulls: “We want to be a family here, and make this (feel like home).”

UB vice president and director of athletics Mark Alnutt told The Buffalo News that Halcovage was one of two candidates who was offered the job. He declined to identify the other. He said his list went from about 15-20 candidates to six who visited campus.

Contract terms were not immediately available for Halcovage.

Alnutt also said he sought input from current UB players in the process of hiring a new coach, and several of UB's players were in attendance at Halcovage's introduction.

In Halcovage, Alnutt knew he’d be taking on a first-time head coach who would be learning on the job, a path that also means making mistakes and correcting them, celebrating achievements and continuing to move forward.

“A great example of that is having a football coach (Maurice Linguist) in the same boat, as a first-time head coach,” Alnutt said. “The one thing about George, very similar to Mo, is whom he surrounds himself with.”

That surrounding staff should emerge in the coming days. Halcovage was in Houston this past weekend for the Final Four, and said during his introductory remarks that he was networking and scouting out potential assistant coaches for his vision of "a great, dynamic staff."

Halcovage, Alnutt said, acknowledged his inexperience during the interview process, but leaned into the knowledge he gained with a Villanova program that won two national championships (2016 and 2018), four NCAA regional championships, seven Big East Conference regular-season championships and five Big East Tournament titles in Halcovage’s tenure.

“The first thing he said was, ‘Look, I know I’m a first-time head coach, and I’ve been at Villanova for 15 years,’ and the first thing he admitted was, ‘I need to have a veteran presence,’ ” Alnutt said. “For him to say that, he’s aware of what that next step is all about and understands that being a head coach is more than just Xs and Os and recruiting. It’s being a CEO.”

One of Halcovage’s tasks will be to develop his own coaching style and find personnel who can excel in the way he wants the team to play.

“We’re going to want to play a style where we’ve got interchangeable pieces, guys that can switch defensively and guys who can share the ball on the offensive end but also know how to make plays individually,” Halcovage said. “And we want to recruit and identify those type of guys, and have a big emphasis on player development.”

His hire also comes with the challenge of returning UB to prominence. The Bulls haven’t made the NCAA Tournament or won a MAC Tournament title since 2019, and average attendance at games at Alumni Arena has dropped by more than 2,400 since the 2018-19 season.

“There’s going to be a pressure, to be able to put a basketball team on the floor that competes to win championships in the MAC, and has the opportunity to make an NCAA Tournament,” Halcovage said. “I’m used to that pressure, coming from Villanova, year in and year out, that’s the expectation, to make it to that level.

“But I know that there’s a pressure here. I’m excited about taking on that challenge and I have such great respect for Coach (Nate) Oats and Coach (Jim) Whitesell, Coach (Bobby) Hurley, all the former coaches that have been here, right like this. This job, being a head coach, is a tough job that you’ve got to be fired up for.”

Now that the decorum surrounding Halcovage is complete – the formal announcement of his hiring last week and his introduction Monday – he can start working.

“Going through things for the first time and experiences, for the first time, being here in this gym and in this arena, and being in here for the first time, coaching, it’s going to be a first,” Halcovage said. “I know that. And I’m OK with that. But that’s going to be the challenge, and the challenge is going to really be building this program in the way we envision it, as quickly as possible, but in the right way. It’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of effort, but I think we’re going to put together a staff and a team that’s capable of doing that.”