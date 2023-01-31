UB men's basketball can't build late comeback attempt in 81-64 loss to Akron

The letdown at Alumni Arena was palpable, only a few minutes into the second half.

“Well, we're not down by 20, so this is an improvement," a fan remarked.

The hope for a narrow margin was fleeting Tuesday night, as the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team got routed by Akron, 81-64.

The timing was inopportune, as UB’s season is now a matter of weeks, rather than matter of months.

The Bulls aren’t just playing for wins. They’re also playing for playoff positioning, as the top eight teams in the Mid-American Conference qualify for the MAC Tournament, which begins March 9 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Bulls (10-12, 4-5 MAC) began the week one of three teams at 4-4 in the MAC and in a three-way tie for fifth, joining Bowling Green and NIU — teams that the Bulls beat handily.

In years past, the Bulls have typically been in position to clinch one of the top four spots in the MAC Tournament. But this year, the Bulls will be jockeying for position to be among at least the top six teams – and could be fighting to be in the top eight.

To strengthen their spot, the Bulls have to make several points of emphasis over the next few games.

UB has to take better care of the ball. UB had 18 turnovers against Akron, which scored 26 points off turnovers, including 19 points off 11 turnovers by the Bulls in the first half. Opponents are averaging 15 turnovers per game and 15.6 points per game off turnovers. According to kenpom.com, the Bulls rank 341st of 363 teams in Division I in non-steal turnover percentage by opponents (10.8%), which are unforced turnovers per game, including turnovers that are not steals, errant passes, and balls that go out of bounds.

The Bulls also need to focus on more well-rounded performances, or accentuating other strengths such as defense or rebounding when individuals or units may not be faring well at their strengths. Example: Kent State held Curtis Jones, UB’s leading scorer, to a season-low four points on 1-of-13 shooting Friday in UB’s 74-68 loss, but Jones turned his attention to defense, and had five defensive rebounds against the Golden Flashes.

Now, as the Bulls prepare to play Saturday at Western Michigan, they have to win road games, and convincingly prove they can play away from Alumni Arena. Five of UB’s final nine games are on the road. UB is 2-9 away from home, including 1-3 in neutral-site games, and its only conference road win was a 91-65 trouncing last week at Ball State.

How it happened: Akron (16-6, 8-1) entered the game on a six-game winning streak, and began the week tied for first in the MAC with Kent State, both at 7-1.

Akron also leads the MAC in scoring defense and is 27th in the nation, allowing 63 points per game, and boasts the MAC’s leading scorer in guard Xavier Castaneda (20.3 points per game), and Enrique Freeman, the 2022 MAC defensive player of the year (22 blocks).

UB opened the game 2 for 10 from the floor, and the Zips capitalized off a pair of steals to open lead to 12-5 on a layup and a 3-pointer by Xavier Castaneda less than six minutes in, part of a 12-2 run that forced the Bulls to call a timeout 5:35 into the game, and opened Akron’s lead to 19-7 less than eight minutes in.

Akron opened its lead to 15 midway through the first half, at 24-9 when Enrique Freeman and Trendon Hankerson hit back-to-back shots after the two teams went scoreless for more than two minutes, and opened their lead to as many as 20 points in the first half, before the Bulls cut Akron’s lead to 11, at 36-25, on Curtis Jones’ 3-pointer with two minutes left. However, Xavier Castaneda – who shot 6 for 6 in the first half – completed a four-point play with 34 seconds left in the first half, which gave Akron a 42-25 lead.

The Zips maintained at least a 16-point lead in the first six minutes of the second half, which they opened to as many as 24 points. Castaneda continued his hot shooting; by the under-12 timeout, the guard had 28 points on 8-for-8 shooting, including 5 for 5 on 3-pointers.

The Bulls clipped Akron’s lead to 12 twice in the final six minutes, including 68-56 with 5:54 left, on a 9-0 run punctuated by Jones’ 3-pointer.

Top standouts:

Curtis Jones, UB: 19 points.

Xavier Castaneda, Akron: Led all scorers with 32 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including 7 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Enrique Freeman, Akron: 18 points, nine rebounds.

What’s next: UB plays at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Western Michigan