A week into his first head coaching job, George Halcovage III has hired his first assistant coach and first support staff member with the University at Buffalo men’s basketball program.

UB’s athletic department announced Thursday afternoon that Calvin Cage, who was a guard for the Bulls from 2002-06, will join the coaching staff of Halcovage, who was named head coach March 30.

Cage spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Canisius College men’s basketball program. UB has also hired Tim Saunders as the program’s director of basketball operations.

Cage, a Maryland native, scored 1,314 points in four seasons with the Bulls, and was an All-Mid-American Conference second-team selection in 2006, as he averaged 18.5 points per game that season. He is 14th all-time among leading scorers in UB’s program history, and is fourth in career 3-point field goals (221).

Saunders was a guard at Villanova for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He previously worked as video coordinator in 2022-23 for the Villanova men’s basketball program; Halcovage was the associate head coach at Villanova before taking over UB’s program.