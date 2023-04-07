George Halcovage III's initial coaching staff with the University at Buffalo men's basketball program is rounding into form.

UB's athletic department announced Friday that Hamlet Tibbs will join Halcovage's staff as an assistant coach. Tibbs spent the 2022-23 season as an assistant on Mike Brey's staff at Notre Dame.

Tibbs, a 2007 West Virginia University graduate, was an assistant at Albany during the 2021-22 season. Prior to Albany, Tibbs was an assistant at Vermont for seven seasons, where he helped the Catamounts to four America East Conference regular-season championships and three America East tournament championships.

Tibbs will join a staff that includes assistant coach Calvin Cage, a former Bulls guard who spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Canisius College men’s basketball program.

UB also has hired Tim Saunders as the program’s director of basketball operations. Saunders was previously a video coordinator at Villanova, where Halcovage spent 15 years in various roles, most recently as the Wildcats' associate head coach. UB announced the hires of Cage and Saunders on Thursday.