UB men's basketball adds 6-5 combo guard Kidtrell Blocker from Rochester
  • Updated
Coach Whitesell

UB head coach Jim Whitesell shouts to his players from the bench.

 Sharon Cantillon / Buffalo News

Kidtrell Blocker, a 6-5 combo guard from Rochester, has signed with the University at Buffalo basketball program.

Blocker played the last two seasons at Tennessee Prep Academy in Memphis after spending time at Aquinas and Bishop Kearny. In 12 games this past season, he averaged 26.6 points and scored 30 or more points in five games.

"We are excited to bring Kidtrell back close to home," coach Jim Whitesell said in a statement. "He is an extremely gifted combo guard that has the ability to make an immediate impact. He's extremely versatile and can score in a bunch of different ways and we think he fits in extremely well with our style of play."

Blocker tweeted, “Sorry for the way. Buffalo let’s rock” and two heart emojis.

