UB men's basketball accepts bid to play in NIT, will open against Colorado State

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team will play in the postseason, after all.

The Bulls have accepted a bid to the National Invitational Tournament, and are scheduled to face Colorado State in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas.

UB coach Jim Whitesell said after Saturday's 84-69 loss to Ohio in the Mid-American Conference championship game that his program planned to accept an NIT bid, if offered.

“Without a doubt,” he said. “We’d love to play. We’d be thrilled to play another game.”

The Bulls (16-8) are one of the No. 4 seeds in the 16-team tournament. The Rams (18-6), of the Mountain West Conference, are one of four No. 1 seeds, along with Saint Louis, Memphis and Ole Miss.

The Bulls are one of two MAC teams to make the NIT, along with Toledo, which is a No. 3 seed. The Rockets were the favorite to win the MAC tournament championship, but lost to Ohio in a semifinal Friday.

The Colorado State-UB winner will face the winner of the first-round game between No. 2 Davidson and No. 3 North Carolina State.