UB men's basketball accepts bid to play in NIT, will open against Colorado State
UB men's basketball accepts bid to play in NIT, will open against Colorado State

Buffalo Bulls 80, Akron Zips 78

Buffalo Bulls head coach Jim Whitesell talks to Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) during a time out in the second half at Alumni Arena in Amherst on Tuesday.

 James P. McCoy

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team will play in the postseason, after all.

The Bulls have accepted a bid to the National Invitational Tournament, and are scheduled to face Colorado State in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas.

UB coach Jim Whitesell said after Saturday's 84-69 loss to Ohio in the Mid-American Conference championship game that his program planned to accept an NIT bid, if offered.

“Without a doubt,” he said. “We’d love to play. We’d be thrilled to play another game.”

The Bulls (16-8) are one of the No. 4 seeds in the 16-team tournament. The Rams (18-6), of the Mountain West Conference, are one of four No. 1 seeds, along with Saint Louis, Memphis and Ole Miss.

The Bulls are one of two MAC teams to make the NIT, along with Toledo, which is a No. 3 seed. The Rockets were the favorite to win the MAC tournament championship, but lost to Ohio in a semifinal Friday.

The Colorado State-UB winner will face the winner of the first-round game between No. 2 Davidson and No. 3 North Carolina State.

The Bulls will play in the NIT for the second time; UB also played in the 2005 NIT, and lost to Saint Joseph’s, 55-50, in the first round.

The NIT has traditionally been a 32-team field whose semifinals and championship games are played at Madison Square Garden in New York, but its field has been reduced to 16 teams and will not be played on campus sites because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament will instead be played at the University of North Texas in Denton, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas, and its semifinals, third-place and championship games will be played at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

Additionally, all 16 teams in this year’s NIT are at-large selections. Several teams also announced Sunday that they would not play in the NIT, due to Covid-19 issues.

