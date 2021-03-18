UB men view NIT as 'opportunity for redemption' after MAC title game loss

“It was still tough coming off the loss of the MAC,” UB junior guard Ronaldo Segu said. “I know we really wanted to win that … but when we figured out we were playing in the NIT, I was excited. Not a lot of teams are playing, so for us to have a chance to go out there and compete for a championship like the NIT is really good for us.”

Seven of 16 players listed on the Bulls’ roster are seniors, including guard Jayvon Graves, who along with junior forwards Jeenathan Williams and Josh Mballa were named to the All-MAC second team. Mballa also was named defensive player of the year.

Whitesell said he gave his team “a little basketball 101,” explaining the rich history of the NIT, the star NBA players who have competed in the tournament over the years and the high level of competition they would face.

Colorado State received a top seed for the NIT after being the second team left out of the NCAA Tournament following its loss in the Mountain West Conference semifinals.

Rams sophomore guard/forward David Roddy, an all-conference first-team selection, leads the team with 16.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.