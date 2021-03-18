UB men view NIT as 'opportunity for redemption' after MAC title game loss

Jim Whitesell was certain an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament was out of the question when his exhausted and disappointed University at Buffalo men’s basketball players returned to their hotel Saturday night after losing to Ohio in the Mid-American Conference championship game.
“When I was (an assistant coach) at St. John’s, we could be in third or fourth place and you could still make the NCAAs,” Whitesell said this week, explaining one benefit of playing in a strong conference like the Big East. “At our level, it’s so much harder at the mid-major level. So (we’re) really appreciative of the opportunity.”
The Bulls gratefully accepted one of the final spots in this year’s condensed National Invitation Tournament and will face No. 1 overall seed Colorado State (18-6) in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. The winner will advance to play the winner between No. 2 Davidson and No. 3 North Carolina State in a quarterfinal game Thursday.
UB (16-8) is a No. 4 seed in this year’s 16-team tournament, which usually features twice as many schools, begins with games on college campuses and concludes with its semifinals and championship at Madison Square Garden.
But this year, in an effort to maintain a safe “bubble” because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the abbreviated tournament begins at the University of North Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas. The semifinals, third place and title game will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
“It was still tough coming off the loss of the MAC,” UB junior guard Ronaldo Segu said. “I know we really wanted to win that … but when we figured out we were playing in the NIT, I was excited. Not a lot of teams are playing, so for us to have a chance to go out there and compete for a championship like the NIT is really good for us.”
Seven of 16 players listed on the Bulls’ roster are seniors, including guard Jayvon Graves, who along with junior forwards Jeenathan Williams and Josh Mballa were named to the All-MAC second team. Mballa also was named defensive player of the year.
Whitesell said he gave his team “a little basketball 101,” explaining the rich history of the NIT, the star NBA players who have competed in the tournament over the years and the high level of competition they would face.
Colorado State received a top seed for the NIT after being the second team left out of the NCAA Tournament following its loss in the Mountain West Conference semifinals.
Rams sophomore guard/forward David Roddy, an all-conference first-team selection, leads the team with 16.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
“This is a dream of all of us,” Colorado State coach Niko Medved told reporters this week, about continuing onto the postseason and his players rebounding from the disappointment of missing the NCAA Tournament. “It’s hard, man. It’s hard. You’re right there. It’s OK to feel that. That’s part of being alive. That’s part of putting yourself out there. That’s OK. They’ll start to quickly move on. Young people are resilient.”
Other No. 1 seeds include Saint Louis, Ole Miss and Memphis.
Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Ole Miss, the first four teams left out of the NCAA field, were initially considered Covid-19 alternates in the event any of the 68 NCAA Tournament teams were unable to play because of a positive test.
Louisville declined an invitation to the NIT.
“Let’s not kid each other,” Whitesell said. “I was pretty bummed out all day Sunday (after losing the MAC title game and missing out on the NCAA Tournament). My wife’s trying to cheer me up and I’m not buying it. So to me, though, I was incredibly happy for our program (to play in the NIT), because our program has been a championship-level program. I talk to our players every day about our standard, of what Buffalo basketball’s about, for the university, the community and how much it means to us.”
The Bulls are one of two MAC teams in the NIT, along with No. 3-seeded Toledo, which gives the conference three teams in the postseason.
Ohio, which defeated UB 84-69 in the MAC title game to earn the conference's automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament, is a No. 13 seed and will play No. 4 Virginia in the first round on Saturday.
This is UB’s second appearance in the NIT, following a first-round loss to Saint Joseph’s in 2005.