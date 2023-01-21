UB men’s basketball continues quest for consistency, complete-game efforts

Three days after a noteworthy rout, the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team couldn’t find its cadence in an 86-77 loss to Toledo.

If a 100-71 win against Bowling Green on Tuesday exhibited UB’s strengths, the loss to the Rockets on Friday at Alumni Arena exposed some of the flaws in the Bulls, whether it was their inability to start the game with a high level of energy, or their inability to produce second-chance scoring opportunities in the late moments.

The Bulls (9-10, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ball State, then play at 9 p.m. Friday at Kent State, which has opened the conference schedule at 6-0. One-third of the way through their 18-game MAC schedule, the Bulls began Saturday in fifth place in the MAC – the top eight teams in the conference advance to the MAC Tournament March 9-11 in Cleveland– and as UB’s MAC slate continues, they’re on a pursuit to become a more complete team.

“We’ve got a team that will have spurts where we go on big stretches, and then there’s times where we don’t know where we’re supposed to be at and have these mental lapses on defense, so that’s what we need to get better at it, and as a team, stay locked in, on both sides of the floor,” UB forward Isaiah Adams said.

The Bulls are streaky, at best, and inconsistent, at worst. Since a four-game winning streak from Nov. 21 to Dec. 6, the Bulls haven’t won more than two consecutive games. While the sense of urgency is there and grows as the season gets shorter, there’s also a bright spot: Since that four-game winning streak, the Bulls also haven’t lost more than back-to-back games.

Wins and losses are the most tangible markers of progress, yet after the loss to Toledo, fourth-year Bulls coach Jim Whitesell singled out an area that’s typically been UB’s bread and butter in recent years: defense.

The Bulls began the weekend 10th of 12 teams in the MAC in team defense, allowing an average of 77.6 points per game, ahead of Toledo (78.5) – which is also the league leader in scoring (84.9 points per game) – and Eastern Michigan (81.3). The Bulls are sixth, though, in defensive field goal percentage (43.7%).

From Whitesell’s point of view, he saw how UB gave up easy shots to Toledo in the early moments of the loss Friday.

“It starts on the defensive end,” Whitesell said. “The big thing is, we gave up some easy shots early, where our hand activity, we thought, was not where it needed to be in spurts, and it’s been pretty good. It’s all those little things that make you more detailed.”

UB found ways to move the ball on offense against Toledo, but became what Whitesell called, “bounce-happy”: more dribbling, less passing and fewer instances to create offensive opportunities. UB averaged nearly 16 assists in its first 18 games and had 21 against the Rockets, but 12 came in the first half.

The Bulls found themselves forcing shots, rather than creating offensive chances and using and managing the shot clock.

Also, of its 11 offensive rebounds, UB only had two in the second half, including only one in the final seven minutes.

“We were really moving the ball for a stretch, where we had eight assists and one turnover,” Whitesell said. “We started dribbling the ball way too much, and the ball wasn’t moving, and the next thing, we were getting a little bit frustrated, offensively.”

Then, they got aggressive – maybe too aggressive – against the Rockets, getting called for a pair of charges in a span of less than 30 seconds inside the six-minute mark of the second half, when they were down 77-70.

“There’s where you’ve got to be complete,” Whitesell said. “You have to get a good shot, and you have to make that shot. Instead, we ended up with a turnover on the other end and a foul.”

UB forward LaQuill Hardnett boosted UB’s inside presence after a one-game absence due to a hyper extended knee by scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds against Toledo, but wants to see more precision from his team.

“Down the stretch, we’ve just got to do a better job running our stuff and getting to our spots and not getting too anxious,” Hardnett said. “At the end of the game, everybody wants to make a big shot, but we’ve just got to treat it like any other time in the game and just run our stuff.”

Adams set out the task for his team in the next week when it faces Kent State and Ball State, two of the MAC’s top three teams.

“We have to keep the same approach that we have, which is just working hard and competing, which is what coach likes to talk about,” Adams said. “Competing and going back to practice, which we’ll have Sunday, and get back to work and learning more, about the different types of coverages you have, and just being more locked in on everything, because it’s not enough right now.”