UB men ready to open MAC Tournament against Akron

CLEVELAND – The postseason accolades have been handed out, and the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team is ready to open the postseason.
In advance of Thursday's Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal, three UB players earned all-MAC honors Wednesday: Forward Jeenathan Williams was a first-team All-MAC selection, guard Ronaldo Segu was a second-team selection, and forward Josh Mballa was a second-team selection and an all-MAC Defensive team selection.
The Bulls reached the 2021 MAC Tournament championship game, losing to Ohio, and aim for their first MAC championship since 2019.
In November, the Bulls were the preseason pick to win the MAC Tournament, receiving eight of the conference’s 12 first-place votes, but they will have to play the underdog role as the fifth seed. The Bulls (19-10) face No. 4 Akron at 1:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The winner will face either No. 1 Toledo or No. 8 Central Michigan in a semifinal game at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Bulls are also in search of a revival as they enter the MAC Tournament. Last week, top-seeded Toledo ended UB’s nine-game winning streak, handing the Bulls a 92-76 loss at Alumni Arena. Three nights later, the Bulls lost at Kent State, 70-65, in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The matchup between the Bulls and the Zips (21-9) will be their first meeting since Jan. 1, when the Zips won, 88-76, in northeast Ohio. The Bulls were without Mballa, who missed two games in January due to Covid-19 protocols, and lost despite shooting 51.8%. Akron enters the tournament with the MAC’s leading scoring defense, allowing an average of 62.9 points per game, and face a UB team that is second in the conference in scoring (80.3 points per game).
The game will create an intriguing inside matchup between Akron forward Enrique Freeman and Mballa, the MAC leaders in rebounding and the most recent MAC defensive players of the year.
Freeman was named the conference’s defensive player of the year Wednesday; he is sixth in the nation and leads the MAC in rebounding with 11 rebounds per game, including 7.7 defensive rebounds a game, which is ninth in the nation. He is also fourth in the conference in blocked shots (37). Freeman also has a scoring touch; he averages 13 points per game, and is shooting 64.5% (151 for 234) in 30 games this season.
Mballa, the 2020-21 MAC defensive player of the year, averages 8.8 rebounds a game, and is tied for fourth in the nation in offensive rebounding (3.81 per game). The 6-foot-7 forward had at least 10 rebounds in six of UB’s final eight regular-season games. He also averages 13.3 points per game, and scored in double figures in nine of UB’s final 10 regular-season games.