UB men ready to open MAC Tournament against Akron

The matchup between the Bulls and the Zips (21-9) will be their first meeting since Jan. 1, when the Zips won, 88-76, in northeast Ohio. The Bulls were without Mballa, who missed two games in January due to Covid-19 protocols, and lost despite shooting 51.8%. Akron enters the tournament with the MAC’s leading scoring defense, allowing an average of 62.9 points per game, and face a UB team that is second in the conference in scoring (80.3 points per game).

The game will create an intriguing inside matchup between Akron forward Enrique Freeman and Mballa, the MAC leaders in rebounding and the most recent MAC defensive players of the year.

Freeman was named the conference’s defensive player of the year Wednesday; he is sixth in the nation and leads the MAC in rebounding with 11 rebounds per game, including 7.7 defensive rebounds a game, which is ninth in the nation. He is also fourth in the conference in blocked shots (37). Freeman also has a scoring touch; he averages 13 points per game, and is shooting 64.5% (151 for 234) in 30 games this season.