UB men can't hold slim lead against Toledo, fall 86-75

Trailing by one point with 10:32 left in the game, Toledo went on a 13-0 run to pull away from the University at Buffalo for an 86-75 Mid-American Conference men’s basketball victory on Tuesday night in Toledo, Ohio.
The Rockets remained in first place in the conference, improving to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the MAC. The Bulls dropped to 10-7, 4-3, and missed an opportunity to make up ground on Toledo.
Down 62-61 midway through the second half, the Rockets took the lead for good on a dunk by Setrick Millner Jr. RayJ Dennis made a layup. J.T. Shumate sank two free throws and made a 3-pointer. Then, Ra’Heim Moss made two free throws to give Toledo a 72-62 lead.
After Ryan Rollins’ two free throws, the Bulls ended the run when Jeenathan Williams made a free throw with 6:18 to go.
UB didn’t get closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
The Bulls were led by Williams’ 24 points. Josh Mballa had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Ronaldo Segu also scored 11 points. Williams added six rebounds and three steals. Maceo Jack contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
Toledo was paced by Rollins, who scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He made 13 of 16 free-throw attempts and handed out five assists. Shumate and Millner each scored 13 points for the Rockets, and Moss had 12 points.