UB men can't hold slim lead against Toledo, fall 86-75

Trailing by one point with 10:32 left in the game, Toledo went on a 13-0 run to pull away from the University at Buffalo for an 86-75 Mid-American Conference men’s basketball victory on Tuesday night in Toledo, Ohio.

The Rockets remained in first place in the conference, improving to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the MAC. The Bulls dropped to 10-7, 4-3, and missed an opportunity to make up ground on Toledo.

Down 62-61 midway through the second half, the Rockets took the lead for good on a dunk by Setrick Millner Jr. RayJ Dennis made a layup. J.T. Shumate sank two free throws and made a 3-pointer. Then, Ra’Heim Moss made two free throws to give Toledo a 72-62 lead.

After Ryan Rollins’ two free throws, the Bulls ended the run when Jeenathan Williams made a free throw with 6:18 to go.

UB didn’t get closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

The Bulls were led by Williams’ 24 points. Josh Mballa had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Ronaldo Segu also scored 11 points. Williams added six rebounds and three steals. Maceo Jack contributed nine points and eight rebounds.