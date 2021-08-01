UB linebacker James Patterson ready to step into his own spotlight this season

In his own way, Patterson thrived as he worked in the shadows of his brother’s limelight. As Jaret Patterson ran for 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games last year, James was an integral part of a defense that allowed a conference-low 360.4 yards per game. He had 63 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble last season.

In Linguist’s first 10 weeks on the job, he already has seen how the linebacker has committed to the new coaching staff’s philosophies.

“James is going to have an outstanding year because he has bought in,” Linguist said. “He is focused. He has a chip on his shoulder. He has something to prove, and he is going to play lights-out football for us this year. I can’t wait to coach him and watch him do it, and watch him lead our defense and our team.”

But as a captain, James Patterson learned the value of how to interact with others. His first year as a captain, in 2019, he had to adjust to a leadership role. He set an example by actions more than by what he said to teammates. In the last year – particularly a season in which so much was dictated by Covid-19 restrictions, which at one point didn’t allow for much personal interaction – he learned the value of having a conversation with others, or how to motivate people to reach a goal.