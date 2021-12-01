UB linebacker James Patterson leads Bulls' All-MAC selections

University at Buffalo linebacker James Patterson was one of seven Bulls named to the All-Mid-American Conference football team, which was announced Wednesday.

Patterson, a senior from Glenn Dale, Md., was a first-team All-MAC selection for the second consecutive season. He led the Bulls and tied for second in the MAC with a career-best 116 tackles, and led the Bulls with 13 tackles for loss. He also had 4.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 12 games.

Left tackle Jake Fuzak and defensive lineman Daymond Williams were named to the second team. Running back Dylan McDuffie, wide receiver Quian Williams, offensive lineman Jack Klenk and kick returner Ron Cook Jr. were named to the third team.

This is Fuzak's second consecutive year earning All-MAC honors, as the Williamsville South graduate was a second-team selection last season. The sixth-year senior moved to left tackle and played in all 12 games for the Bulls this year.

Williams, a transfer from Cisco (Texas) College, played defensive tackle and defensive end in 12 games this season. He led the Bulls with six sacks, which was sixth in the MAC. Williams also had 46 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss.