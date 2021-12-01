UB linebacker James Patterson leads Bulls' All-MAC selections

University at Buffalo linebacker James Patterson was one of seven Bulls named to the All-Mid-American Conference football team, which was announced Wednesday.
Patterson, a senior from Glenn Dale, Md., was a first-team All-MAC selection for the second consecutive season. He led the Bulls and tied for second in the MAC with a career-best 116 tackles, and led the Bulls with 13 tackles for loss. He also had 4.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 12 games.
Left tackle Jake Fuzak and defensive lineman Daymond Williams were named to the second team. Running back Dylan McDuffie, wide receiver Quian Williams, offensive lineman Jack Klenk and kick returner Ron Cook Jr. were named to the third team.
This is Fuzak's second consecutive year earning All-MAC honors, as the Williamsville South graduate was a second-team selection last season. The sixth-year senior moved to left tackle and played in all 12 games for the Bulls this year.
Williams, a transfer from Cisco (Texas) College, played defensive tackle and defensive end in 12 games this season. He led the Bulls with six sacks, which was sixth in the MAC. Williams also had 46 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss.
McDuffie, a running back from Sweet Home, ran for 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns on 206 carries, and Quian Williams, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, caught 64 passes for 835 yards and two touchdowns.
Klenk is a sixth-year senior who started all 12 games at guard on UB's offensive line and Cook was a third-team All-MAC selection as a kick returner for the second consecutive year. He had 28 returns for 587 yards this season.
UB finished the season 4-8, 2-6 in the MAC, and is scheduled to open the 2022 season Sept. 3 at Maryland.
Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum was the Vern Smith Leadership Award winner as the MAC's top player.
Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III was the MAC's offensive player of the year, Western Michigan defensive end Ali Fayad was defensive player of the year and Central Michigan's Kalil Pimpleton was special teams player of the year.
Northern Illinois running back Jay Ducker earned freshman of the year honors, and Northern Illinois' Thomas Hammock was named coach of the year.