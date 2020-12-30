UB joining the fan cutout craze at Alumni Arena

The University at Buffalo athletic department has initiated a campaign to virtually sell out Alumni Arena for basketball, wrestling and volleyball events this season.

Fans are being asked to contribute to #Operation6000 by purchasing tickets. Those who contribute $125 or more will have the opportunity to secure a fan cutout, UB said in a news release.

Cutouts will be placed in the south bleachers behind the team benches for best visibility on TV. Specific seating requests cannot be accommodated. However, all cutouts purchased together will be placed together.

All contributions will go toward the Make It PossiBULL campaign, which supports all UB athletes. The project will run until 11:59 p.m. March 1.

Donations eligible for a complimentary cutout will receive a separate email for a promotion code and instructions on how to complete an order for the cutout.

Contributions can be made by visiting the make-it-possibull-campaign link at ubbulls.com.

