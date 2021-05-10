UB introduces Maurice Linguist as football coach

In his return to the University at Buffalo football program, Maurice Linguist recalled two particular instances that helped define his time with the Bulls eight years ago.
First, he remembered being an assistant coach in the locker room after the Bulls won their sixth game in the fall of 2013, which made the program bowl eligible. UB linebacker Khalil Mack leaped into his arms, hugged him, then picked up the defensive coach.
Mack, Linguist said, squeezed him so hard that he could barely breathe, but it was a gasp that came with the euphoria of victory.
“We were playing at Kent State, and we got back to that locker room and I don’t know if I’ve had as much fun in that locker room from playing or coaching, because we knew we had accomplished something special,” Linguist said. “It hadn’t really been done a lot in the tenure before us.”
Then, he evoked a culinary staple of Buffalo.
“The wings!” Linguist said, laughing. “I can’t wait to get back. Joe Licata told me, ‘You’ve got to get over to Elmo’s.’ Anchor Bar, Duff's, where do I begin? I’m worried I’m going to leave somebody out.”
UB introduced Linguist as its football coach Monday at Murchie Fieldhouse, three days after his hire was announced. Linguist, 37, begins his first head coaching job, and was previously the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Michigan.
Linguist may have a makeshift chicken wing tour in the works this summer. But as the new head football coach at Buffalo, he has a loftier task: the responsibility of continuing the success of one of the Mid-American Conference’s top-tier programs.
“The ingredients to any successful program always go back to the same things for me,” said Linguist, who was UB’s defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator in 2012-13. “One, it’s the leadership and culture, in the locker room, because leadership comes top-down and culture lives inside that locker room. You have to get that straight.
“It’s going to be a scientific approach to implementing our culture and what our beliefs and core values are. This is not an overhaul. This is a thoughtful conversation with our players, about what they thought helped make them successful. Also, a genuine dose of who we are and what we believe, because we recognize the timing of things.”
It’s part of a three-tiered approach that Linguist plans to implement at UB, one that he’s constructed in 14 seasons as a college football coach, which includes stops at Division II Valdosta State, James Madison, UB, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Minnesota, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and at Michigan.
“We believe in the recruiting that has to happen,” Linguist continued. “We’re going to recruit every day and constantly look for ways to improve our roster. Then, ultimately, our teaching and coaching. Our schemes, our philosophies, our approaches, but with the understanding that they’ve been successful at certain things, and how do we continue to build on that success and improve on the areas that maybe we’re not as strong. I think it’s that three-tiered approach that we’re going to have over the next 115 days.”
Linguist is already keeping one calendar: As of Monday, UB has 115 days until its season opener and Linguist’s first game as the Bulls’ head coach. UB is scheduled to open its season Sept. 2 against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program, at UB Stadium.
