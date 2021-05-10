UB introduces Maurice Linguist as football coach

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Linguist may have a makeshift chicken wing tour in the works this summer. But as the new head football coach at Buffalo, he has a loftier task: the responsibility of continuing the success of one of the Mid-American Conference’s top-tier programs.

“The ingredients to any successful program always go back to the same things for me,” said Linguist, who was UB’s defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator in 2012-13. “One, it’s the leadership and culture, in the locker room, because leadership comes top-down and culture lives inside that locker room. You have to get that straight.

“It’s going to be a scientific approach to implementing our culture and what our beliefs and core values are. This is not an overhaul. This is a thoughtful conversation with our players, about what they thought helped make them successful. Also, a genuine dose of who we are and what we believe, because we recognize the timing of things.”

It’s part of a three-tiered approach that Linguist plans to implement at UB, one that he’s constructed in 14 seasons as a college football coach, which includes stops at Division II Valdosta State, James Madison, UB, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Minnesota, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and at Michigan.