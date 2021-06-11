UB high jumper Brandon Burke makes calculated leap to NCAA championships

Nick Muhlenkamp knew Brandon Burke was an intelligent, analytical student who had a future as a college athlete.
One day, Muhlenkamp decided to question Burke, a high jumper and a United States history student, in a class at Byron-Bergen High School in Genesee County.
Muhlenkamp asked Burke questions that didn't require regurgitating dates or names. He asked his student why the Declaration of Independence was signed, or why decisions were made that impacted the course of American history.
“He answered every question I asked, and he did it with thought-out, analytical answers that explained why,” said Muhlenkamp, who coached Burke in track and field. “And he put thought into those answers.”
Now, Burke is a budding engineer and a high jumper on the University at Buffalo men’s track and field team, and he is the Bulls’ lone representative at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week in Eugene, Ore.
Burke will compete against 23 others in the high jump, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Hayward Field.
“It’s got to be one of the best tracks in the world, at the moment,” said Burke, a redshirt junior. “Having surgery last year and not even having the chance to compete, now, it’s pretty cool to come back and be at such a high level.”
Burke earned a spot in the NCAA Championships by clearing five heights at the NCAA East Preliminary Championships on May 28 in Jacksonville, Fla.
He was one of eight athletes to clear 2.19 meters (almost 7 feet, 2 inches), and was one of three athletes to clear five heights in competition – 2.01 meters (6-6), 2.06 meters (6-7 1/2), 2.11 meters (6-9 1/4), 2.16 meters (7-1), and 2.19 meters – without missing an attempt.
As an aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering major, Burke has found that having an understanding of physics and movement helped him better grasp the mechanics of high jumping. It’s a discipline that’s not as easy as simply sprinting towards a bar and leaping backwards and head-first over it.
The desire to compete has almost been natural for Jonathan and Natalia Surdej. So has the urge to compete against each other.
“You have to do everything perfect, every single time,” Burke said. “Concepts like moments of inertia, when you’re jumping and pulling your body closer together, in order to rotate faster over the bar, in contrast to extending your body so that you don’t rotate as much, the crossover between the two concepts (science and sport) is pretty good.”
Then, Burke, laughed.
“I don’t think it’s vital that you be an engineer to know how to high jump, but it helps!”
As a three-sport athlete in high school, Burke put thought, measure and analysis into his approach to athletic competition. Like calculating the timing to make a layup or a dunk or stopping penalty kicks in soccer, there's a science to jumping over a bar that's raised more than six feet in the air.
Muhlenkamp recognized that Burke had the ability not just to jump, but to jump high. Burke could produce an explosion and control his 6-foot-4 body as he leaped into the air backwards, and could contort himself to clear a height in matter of seconds.
Then, Burke went from a personal-best jump of 6-3 as a sophomore in high school, to 6-10 as a junior. It was right around that time Burke realized he could be a college track athlete rather than follow his original aspiration of being a college basketball player.
UB, Burke said, was one of the first schools to contact him about joining the track team, and had a strong engineering program.
“He has great coaches at UB and great people helping him,” Muhlenkamp said. “As he got older, he started to put all the pieces together. You look at his junior year (of high school), and if the high jump is like a puzzle, that’s where he saw the pieces fall into that puzzle. He worked hard in the weight room and was understanding the physics of the high jump, and that’s when he put all those pieces together.
“When you measure something in inches, it’s easy to see the gains. But he made huge gains on the basketball court, and in soccer. Brandon did all the little things right, and when you do that, you get the big things and you make the big gains.”
Burke qualified for the NCAA championships less than 16 months after he underwent surgery in January of 2020 to repair a torn labrum in his right hip, which would have sidelined him for the bulk of last year’s indoor and outdoor track seasons. However, the NCAA championships and Mid-American Conference competition in the spring of 2020 were wiped out because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He was refreshed and healthy when he returned to competition, but still harbored doubts until he was back in the routine of practice and competition during UB’s indoor track season. He won the MAC indoor high jump championship and earned All-American honors after he finished seventh (7-1 3/4) at the NCAA indoor championships March 12 in Fayetteville, Ark.
“Honestly, after the surgery, I didn’t think I’d be at this point again,” Burke said. “I made it to the regional meet in Florida (in 2019) before I had surgery, and my mentality there was not where it needed to be, or where I wanted it to be. But I competed a few more times, and I saw some hope in how good I still was. I rode that here.”