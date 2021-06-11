UB high jumper Brandon Burke makes calculated leap to NCAA championships

Muhlenkamp recognized that Burke had the ability not just to jump, but to jump high. Burke could produce an explosion and control his 6-foot-4 body as he leaped into the air backwards, and could contort himself to clear a height in matter of seconds.

Then, Burke went from a personal-best jump of 6-3 as a sophomore in high school, to 6-10 as a junior. It was right around that time Burke realized he could be a college track athlete rather than follow his original aspiration of being a college basketball player.

UB, Burke said, was one of the first schools to contact him about joining the track team, and had a strong engineering program.

“He has great coaches at UB and great people helping him,” Muhlenkamp said. “As he got older, he started to put all the pieces together. You look at his junior year (of high school), and if the high jump is like a puzzle, that’s where he saw the pieces fall into that puzzle. He worked hard in the weight room and was understanding the physics of the high jump, and that’s when he put all those pieces together.

“When you measure something in inches, it’s easy to see the gains. But he made huge gains on the basketball court, and in soccer. Brandon did all the little things right, and when you do that, you get the big things and you make the big gains.”