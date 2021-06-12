 Skip to main content
UB high jumper Brandon Burke earns All-America honors
UB high jumper Brandon Burke earns All-America honors

UB high jumper Brandon Burke

UB high jumper Brandon Burke working out in the Murchie Fieldhouse in preparation of the NCAA Outdoor Track championships in Oregon. 

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

University at Buffalo high jumper Brandon Burke was named a first-team All-American after finishing tied for eighth with a jump of 2.20 meters at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday night in Oregon. 

After Burke cleared 2.10 meters and 2.15 meters, he was one of 12 competitors to clear 2.20 meters, tying his personal best and the school record he set in 2019. 

He was unable to clear 2.23 meters (7-3¾); only four competitors cleared that height. LSU's JuVaughn Harrison won the national championship by clearing 2.33 meters.

Burke also earned All-America honors for his performance at the NCAA indoor championships earlier this year. 

