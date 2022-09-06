UB has a baseline to work with, as it prepares to face FCS-ranked Holy Cross

The University at Buffalo football team typically faces a Football Conference Subdivision team as part of its nonconference schedule, but the Bulls have no reason to underestimate their next opponent.

After one-sided blowouts in the last four seasons against FCS programs, including last year's 69-7 victory against Wagner, the Bulls (0-1) will face a nationally ranked team this weekend when they host Holy Cross (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium.

Chris Smith, Holy Cross’ offensive coordinator, is a 2005 St. Francis High School graduate and oversees an offense that helped the Crusaders win the last three Patriot League championships.

“This is an extremely quality opponent coming in, that we know we have to get ready for,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said Tuesday at Murchie Family Fieldhouse.

“You grow when you are presented with something hard and a hard challenge, and you can overcome that challenge. We're looking forward to putting our best foot forward against a conference champion type of team coming into our house, to give us a good measuring stick of where we are as a program and to really bring to light a lot of things that we believe to be true about ourselves.”

The Bulls, though, have a base line of where to maximize their team’s strengths and emphasize areas of improvement after a 31-10 loss in its season opener at Maryland:

UB needs to create more big-yardage plays. That’s a result of finding and creating more continuity in the offense, which the Bulls labored to do at Maryland. Maryland had an average of 7.3 yards per play to UB’s 3.7 per play, and of UB’s 73 rushing and passing plays, only five went for 15 yards or more.

“The long-yardage plays that Maryland had just outweighed what we were able to produce on the other side of the ball,” Linguist said. “I like the plan that we have. I like where we are as an offense. We got to finish some catches. We have to continue to have that aggressive mindset, but there is a healthy balance that we want to live in, in between."

The Bulls will exercise running-back depth. Linguist said the Bulls will continue to use a running-backs-by-committee approach, after Ron Cook Jr., Mike Washington and Al-Jay Henderson split reps against the Terps. Cook ran for 33 yards on 15 carries, Washington ran for 33 yards on eight carries, and Henderson ran for 27 yards on four carries, including a 19-yard touchdown. The three complement each other; Henderson is a breakout player, while Cook has the ability to find space between tackles and create plays on the run and on the pass, and Washington has both strength and quick feet.

"We love the balance that all three of the backs bring to the table, and we're going to continue to highlight all three,” Linguist said.

UB will prepare to face a different type of offense. Holy Cross likes to pass, but has more balance than Maryland’s offense. Nearly 67% of Maryland’s offense came on the pass against UB, while Holy Cross threw for 259 yards and ran for 243 yards – including 102 rushing yards by quarterback Matthew Sluka – in a 31-17 win Friday at Merrimack. Instead of changing to accommodate Holy Cross' passing game, the Bulls will emphasize their own abilities to defend the pass.

“Ultimately, it's not necessarily about covering guys only in the secondary,” Linguist said. “It's about winning when the ball’s in the air. And I think that's something we made a big emphasis on in the offseason, that you saw us be able to do against Maryland. You had Elijah Blades come away with two pass breakups, you had Marcus Fuqua that had the PBU and the interception. When the ball is in quarterback’s hand, it doesn't belong to anybody. You have to win when the ball’s in the air."