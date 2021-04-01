UB guard Savion Gallion enters transfer portal

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team is likely to have one less experienced guard on its roster for the 2021-22 season.
A UB athletic spokesperson confirmed Thursday to The News that Savion Gallion, a sophomore guard, has put his name in the transfer portal; VerbalCommits.com originally reported that Gallion entered the portal.
When reached by text message, Gallion declined to comment to The News on why he chose to enter the portal.
Gallion signed with UB in May 2019 and played two seasons. The 6-foot-5-inch guard from Washington, D.C., averaged 1.5 points and 0.6 rebounds in 12 games this season. He averaged 1.5 points and 0.2 rebounds in 17 games as a freshman in 2019-20.
