 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UB guard Savion Gallion enters transfer portal
0 comments

UB guard Savion Gallion enters transfer portal

Support this work for $1 a month
UB 109, Nazareth 72

University at Buffalo player Savion Gallion looks to pass against Nazareth during the second half.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team is likely to have one less experienced guard on its roster for the 2021-22 season. 

A UB athletic spokesperson confirmed Thursday to The News that Savion Gallion, a sophomore guard, has put his name in the transfer portal; VerbalCommits.com originally reported that Gallion entered the portal.

When reached by text message, Gallion declined to comment to The News on why he chose to enter the portal. 

Gallion signed with UB in May 2019 and played two seasons. The 6-foot-5-inch guard from Washington, D.C., averaged 1.5 points and 0.6 rebounds in 12 games this season. He averaged 1.5 points and 0.2 rebounds in 17 games as a freshman in 2019-20. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Savion Gallion signs with UB men's basketball
College

Savion Gallion signs with UB men's basketball

  • Updated

Less than a week after he completed a visit to the University at Buffalo, Savion Gallion made it official: He will join the Bulls for the 2019-2020 season. Gallion, a 6-foot-4-inch guard from Washington, D.C., signed a national letter of intent to join the Bulls. UB announced Gallion’s signing on Wednesday, and he is the third signee in the

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News