UB guard Ronaldo Segu looks for timely shot as Bulls prepare for MAC Tournament

Ronaldo Segu has distinguished himself as a player who has a knack for timing.
When the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team needs a lift, the Bulls point guard almost always comes through with a shot that somehow changes the complexion of a game. It may not always result in a win, but it gives the Bulls a lift.
“It’s being there for my team, working on my game, trusting the work that I put in, and knowing that when it’s time to make those shots that we need for the team to win games, that I’m there to help,” said Segu, a senior from Orlando.
Despite a half-court heave for a three-pointer just before the first-half buzzer, Segu wasn’t able to find much in the way of those signature moments Tuesday at Alumni Arena in a 92-76 loss to Toledo, which ended UB’s nine-game winning streak.
Yet over the course of this season, and in four years at UB, Segu’s aptitude for finding the right place at the right time isn’t just a product of good fortune. It’s a product of consistency, of balance, of practice and of basketball smarts that have shown themselves over the course of his four seasons at UB.
“He’s got a very good basketball IQ,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said of Segu, a 6-foot senior who began the final week of the season averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 assists. “You can show him tape and he picks up very quickly. With Rondo, that’s what separates a lot of point guards. They have that natural, ‘I can go make a play, here’s the play and get blown up, or here’s the read I make,’ and that’s what I think he does so well, and his defense is so underrated.”
Toledo secured at least a share of the Mid-American Conference regular-season championship on Tuesday. The MAC Tournament begins March 10 in Cleveland, and the Bulls won't know their postseason seeding until after their regular-season finale Friday at Kent State.
“This is an important time of the season,” Segu said earlier this week. “This is the best time of the season.”
The loss Tuesday was not the way Segu wanted to end Senior Night at Alumni Arena, but he handled the drubbing with maturity.
“We need to come into Cleveland, mindset prepared, and be ready,” said Segu, who scored 20 points in the loss to the Rockets.
March is when myths are made in college basketball: Cinderella stories like Providence reaching the Final Four in 1987, or David-slays-Goliath stories like No. 16 seed UMBC beating top seed Virginia in a 2018 upset.
UB has also been one of those darlings that burst on the national scene right around the transition to Daylight Saving Time, but it seems like so long ago – the first week of November, in fact – when the MAC announced that the Bulls were the preseason favorite to win the tournament championship and earn the MAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulls didn’t look it, especially not after back-to-back losses at Toledo and at Ohio at the end of January.
Even after a nine-game winning streak, the Bulls didn’t look anywhere near championship form against the Rockets on Tuesday. This is also the time of year – especially given the single-elimination MAC Tournament approaches – when the Bulls will need more than just a fairy-tale run through the MAC Tournament. They’ll need Segu’s leadership and his on-court mastery to bring the team to a playoff plane as the Bulls move through March.
“Rondo and Jeenathan (Williams) have been a huge part of this program, and I love coaching them,” Whitesell said Tuesday. “But they’ve got to show us the way, and I think it’s collectively, to do it together as a group. Not just those two guys carrying us on their backs. That doesn’t work at this level. They can play at a high level, but we’re going to need everyone to play at a high level.”
Segu hasn’t just embraced his responsibilities of leading by example, of bringing energy and being vocal. It’s been more like a bear hug.
Segu thinks back to his freshman year, when he was on a team with some of UB’s biggest stars, including CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins and Dontay Caruthers, players who had won MAC championships, who had played in big games and who had been to the NCAA Tournament.
That wasn’t just a matter of luck or skill. That, Segu said, was about how each of those players invested time and sweat equity into the sport and into their team. And the messages they sent to the younger players.
“They told us to be consistent, and to be patient,” Segu said. “That translated to us, to our roles and how they got bigger. You’d see what they were talking about. We’re seniors and we’re seeing our freshman go through it, and we’re telling them the same thing.”
Whitesell took over as UB’s coach in April of 2019, and two of the first players who he leaned on to make the transition to head coach were Segu and Williams. Two players who had skills, who had been frustrated by sitting on the bench for games at a time during their freshman year in 2018-19, but individuals who absorbed just about everything players – and proven winners – like Massinburg, Perkins, Caruthers, Jeremy Harris and Montell McRae had taught them.
“A lot of my time was with this guy, to my right,” said Williams, pointing to Segu. “We spent a lot of time in the gym. We sacrificed a lot of things just to be successful on the floor. To get to the MAC Championship and win it, that’s something we’ve talked about since we came through the door, even though we won our first year. We’ve been working ever since we came in this building.”
After practice on Monday, Whitesell pointed to Segu, who went back on the court less than a half hour after most of the players had cleared out of Alumni Arena to work on shooting drills with UB assistant Jamie Quarles. After the loss Tuesday, Segu was back on the court just before 10 p.m., taking shots with teammates.
“I come in every day, put my best foot forward and go through my routine, every day, not missing days, whether I’m up or down,” Segu said. “Being the same.”
Segu may have played his final game at Alumni Arena on Tuesday. He has one more year of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but says he hasn’t decided on his future after March.
Instead, he’s focused on what the players before him have taught him. Some good timing hasn’t hurt his cause or UB’s cause, either. With the postseason on the horizon, the Bulls will need it, especially from Segu.