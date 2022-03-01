UB guard Ronaldo Segu looks for timely shot as Bulls prepare for MAC Tournament

Ronaldo Segu has distinguished himself as a player who has a knack for timing.

When the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team needs a lift, the Bulls point guard almost always comes through with a shot that somehow changes the complexion of a game. It may not always result in a win, but it gives the Bulls a lift.

“It’s being there for my team, working on my game, trusting the work that I put in, and knowing that when it’s time to make those shots that we need for the team to win games, that I’m there to help,” said Segu, a senior from Orlando.

Despite a half-court heave for a three-pointer just before the first-half buzzer, Segu wasn’t able to find much in the way of those signature moments Tuesday at Alumni Arena in a 92-76 loss to Toledo, which ended UB’s nine-game winning streak.

Yet over the course of this season, and in four years at UB, Segu’s aptitude for finding the right place at the right time isn’t just a product of good fortune. It’s a product of consistency, of balance, of practice and of basketball smarts that have shown themselves over the course of his four seasons at UB.