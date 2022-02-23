UB guard Georgia Woolley continues Australia-to-Buffalo pipeline

She’s thrived on the trust that Legette-Jack, UB’s coaching staff and her teammates have put in her as a freshman. Woolley plays a well-rounded style that, when she’s not shooting well, focuses on other areas of the game: going for 50/50 balls, working the length of the floor and grabbing rebounds to help spark UB’s offense, which is second in the MAC in total offense (75.3 points), behind Ohio (75.4 points), and leads the MAC in offensive rebounds (14 per game).

“If her shot is not falling, she’s playing defense,” Sharkey said. “Saturday at Northern Illinois, she was playing defense, even though her shots weren’t falling, and in the fourth quarter, she hit some big-time threes. She stays the course, and that is everything. It is so up-and-down, and you can only control so many things. But she understands, you can only control your effort.”

UB’s weeknight games typically tip off at 7 p.m., when it’s 10 in the morning in Woolley’s hometown in Australia. Woolley said her parents watch UB’s games online, and keep in touch with her through FaceTime and video calls – sort of in the same fashion of Woolley’s recruitment process.