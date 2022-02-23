UB guard Georgia Woolley continues Australia-to-Buffalo pipeline

Georgia Woolley took a leap across oceans – and a leap of faith – when she decided to join the University at Buffalo women's basketball program.
The guard from Brisbane, Australia, had never visited the university’s campus. She had never sat down and talked face-to-face with the Bulls’ coaches and players. She didn’t even have a true recruiting process, as restrictions set by the NCAA due to the Covid-19 pandemic severely altered recruiting for all college sports, and pandemic restrictions in Australia limited international travel.
But in phone calls and video calls with UB’s coaches, she recognized the fervor that the staff, particularly 10th-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, had for the program and for basketball. That convinced her to join the Bulls.
Still, the magnitude of Woolley’s decision didn’t set in until she was on a plane for the United States. Woolley made her first visit to campus on June 2, 2021, when she was moving into freshman housing.
“I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really about to move across the world, away from everything I know,’ ” Woolley recalled earlier this week.
A nontraditional recruiting process didn't deter Woolley, who is the latest in a line of Australian players to join the UB women’s program in the last eight years. The 6-foot guard has emerged as one of the top freshmen in the Mid-American Conference, averaging 14 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and she has scored in double figures in 21 of UB’s 26 games this season.
The Bulls (18-8, 12-4 Mid-American Conference) host Ohio at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Alumni Arena. The Bulls are in second place in the MAC, behind Toledo (15-1) and ahead of Akron (10-6), and can clinch a berth in the MAC Tournament with a win against the Bobcats.
The MAC Tournament begins March 9, and the winner earns an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, which opens with the First Four on March 16. UB last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
“That’s what we’ve been striving for our whole season,” Woolley said of UB’s NCAA Tournament hopes. “We’ve got to stay focused and lock in for the next 20-something days.”
The UB-Australia connection
Women’s basketball has flourished in Australia in the last 30 years. The Australian Olympic team won medals in every Summer Games from 1996 to 2012, and the country has produced multiple WNBA and college players. PickAndRoll.com.au, a website that tracks Australian women’s basketball, tabulated that more than 130 women from Australia are playing Division I college basketball this season.
“Women’s basketball is just continuing to grow in Australia, and there’s just so much talent,” Woolley said. “It’s a really good place to play and a good place to grow up playing basketball.”
Woolley began playing basketball when she was five, and watched as other Australian players went to the United States to play college basketball. She knew she wanted to do it, too.
Woolley is the sixth Australian player to play for Legette-Jack’s teams at UB, joining Stephanie Reid, Courtney Wilkins, Katherine and Liisa Ups and current teammate Casey Valenti-Paea.
In her final season at St. Paul's School in Brisbane, Woolley averaged a jaw-dropping 43.1 points, 19.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game, and shot 90.1% from the free-throw line.
Support Local Journalism
But Woolley didn’t seek out UB. A network between Western New York and Australia began nearly eight years ago, when former UB assistant Cherie Cordoba recruited Reid, Wilkins and the Ups twins to join the Bulls. Cordoba is now an assistant at Wake Forest, but UB’s coaching staff made a point to keep its international connections open; the Bulls' current roster has six players from outside of the United States.
“It is about keeping those relationships strong,” said UB assistant Kristen Sharkey, who was Woolley’s primary recruiter. “When players come to you and have a great experience, they want to give back to what we’re trying to build here. That’s where it started, and we don’t want it finishing any time soon.”
In fact, Reid, a Melbourne native and point guard at UB from 2014-18, put Woolley on UB’s radar during the 2020 NBL 1 season in Australia.
“She told me, ‘She dropped 25 against me, she can absolutely play,’ ” Sharkey said.
Recruiting and travel restrictions kept UB’s staff from going to Australia to meet with Woolley and her family. But in recruiting Woolley, UB’s staff planned around the 15-hour time difference between Buffalo and Brisbane. That meant that some nights, Sharkey would wake up – or stay up – for a 3 a.m. video call with Woolley and her family.
Other times, it meant poring over video clips of Woolley to study her game, or to trade notes with UB’s staff about recruiting Woolley, while balancing her coaching responsibilities.
“Whenever opportunities arise to talk to kids, it’s about being available, even as you’re trying to lead a program,” Sharkey said. “It’s a 24/7 job. You have to make sure kids are okay. And that’s every coach in America, even during that time.”
Adjusting to the American game
At UB, Woolley has adjusted to a style of basketball that’s faster than what she played in Australia, and she prefers a fast-paced style.
She’s thrived on the trust that Legette-Jack, UB’s coaching staff and her teammates have put in her as a freshman. Woolley plays a well-rounded style that, when she’s not shooting well, focuses on other areas of the game: going for 50/50 balls, working the length of the floor and grabbing rebounds to help spark UB’s offense, which is second in the MAC in total offense (75.3 points), behind Ohio (75.4 points), and leads the MAC in offensive rebounds (14 per game).
“If her shot is not falling, she’s playing defense,” Sharkey said. “Saturday at Northern Illinois, she was playing defense, even though her shots weren’t falling, and in the fourth quarter, she hit some big-time threes. She stays the course, and that is everything. It is so up-and-down, and you can only control so many things. But she understands, you can only control your effort.”
UB’s weeknight games typically tip off at 7 p.m., when it’s 10 in the morning in Woolley’s hometown in Australia. Woolley said her parents watch UB’s games online, and keep in touch with her through FaceTime and video calls – sort of in the same fashion of Woolley’s recruitment process.
Australia re-opened its borders to international visitors this week, nearly two years after the country closed its borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The New York Times reported this week that 94% of Australians over 16 are fully vaccinated.
Woolley plans to return to Australia after basketball season to see her family, which she hasn’t seen in person since she left for Buffalo.
Sharkey, meanwhile, hopes to make an in-person recruiting visit to Australia to continue the pipeline of players to UB.
“We’re working on it, and I’m trying!” Sharkey said, laughing. “Even coach Jack has never been to Australia. But we’ve had six players at Buffalo from Australia, and it shows how strong the connections are.”