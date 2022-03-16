 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB guard Dyaisha Fair named honorable mention All-American by Associated Press
Taking a shot

UB's Dyaisha Fair (2) attempts a jump shot.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

Dyaisha Fair is an All-American.

Fair, a junior guard on the University at Buffalo women's basketball team, earned honorable mention All-America honors from the Associated Press, which announced its All-America teams Wednesday.

Fair joins Cierra Dillard (2018-19) and Kourtney Brown (2010-11) as UB's AP All-America selections; Dillard and Brown also were honorable mention picks. UB's Tiffany Bell was a WBCA/Kodak All-American honorable mention selection in 2000 and 2001.

UB (25-8) is the 13th seed in the Wichita Region of the NCAA Women's Tournament and opens the first round at 3 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 Tennessee (23-8) at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. 

Fair, who is from Rochester, enters the NCAA Tournament as the nation's fourth-leading scorer and is second in total points (771) and sixth in field goals made (266). Fair has scored in double figures in 31 of UB's 33 games this season, including seven games in which she has scored at least 30 points. She scored 40 points Jan. 5 in a 82-66 win at Bowling Green.

Fair is one of five finalists for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, and she was on watch lists for the Dawn Staley Award, given to the top guard in the nation, and the Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the top point guard in women's Division I basketball.

Fair also led the Mid-American Conference in scoring, and was the MAC Tournament's Most Valuable Player, leading the Bulls to the MAC title and the conference's automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. Fair averaged 25.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.3 steals in three games in Cleveland.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

