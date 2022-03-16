UB guard Dyaisha Fair named honorable mention All-American by Associated Press

Dyaisha Fair is an All-American.

Fair, a junior guard on the University at Buffalo women's basketball team, earned honorable mention All-America honors from the Associated Press, which announced its All-America teams Wednesday.

Fair joins Cierra Dillard (2018-19) and Kourtney Brown (2010-11) as UB's AP All-America selections; Dillard and Brown also were honorable mention picks. UB's Tiffany Bell was a WBCA/Kodak All-American honorable mention selection in 2000 and 2001.

UB (25-8) is the 13th seed in the Wichita Region of the NCAA Women's Tournament and opens the first round at 3 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 Tennessee (23-8) at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Fair, who is from Rochester, enters the NCAA Tournament as the nation's fourth-leading scorer and is second in total points (771) and sixth in field goals made (266). Fair has scored in double figures in 31 of UB's 33 games this season, including seven games in which she has scored at least 30 points. She scored 40 points Jan. 5 in a 82-66 win at Bowling Green.