UB gets boost from some unexpected sources in rout of Miami

"That was a nice shot in the arm going into halftime," UB coach Jim Whitesell said of the closing basket, pointing out that it came right after the Bulls had given up a layup on the other end.

Between them, Skogman and Fagan made 12 of 16 shots, 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Fagan also had three steals.

Skogman and Fagan are "accountability partners" in the UB team scheme of things with the responsibility for each to keep the other engaged and interested through the ups and downs of the season.

Skogman credited listening to his coaches, teammates and his "accountability partner" with his ability to stay with the process and be prepared for the playing opportunity that might come his way.

"I was ready to go," Skogman said.

Graves had 16 points and Mballa 15 for UB.

Mballa helped UB get off to a strong start. He had 10 of the points and Graves had seven as UB bolted to a 29-11 lead, quickly dispelling any Miami hopes of reversing the outcome of their first meeting. The RedHawks (8-7, 5-5) had won four of five games coming into Saturday's encounter to pull even with UB in the conference standings.