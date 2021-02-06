UB gets boost from some unexpected sources in rout of Miami

Josh Mballa and Jayvon Graves and the other starters made their usual contributions on Saturday in the University at Buffalo's impressive 88-64 rout of Miami (Ohio) at Alumni Arena.
The surprise, though, came from redshirt freshman David Skogman and junior Tra'von Fagan, both of whom sat out the 2019-20 season and had not been major contributors so far this season. Fagan missed all of what would have been his second season with the Bulls after a knee injury and was held back at the start of this season by Covid-19.
Saturday, Skogman produced his first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in only 23 minutes of playing time. His biggest contribution came in the first half when he contributed three 3-pointers while UB was breaking the game open with a 21-7 burst.
It's doubtful Skogman was even on Miami's scouting report going into the game although he did score his previous season high of seven points in UB's rout of the RedHawks in Oxford, Ohio, back in December. The 6-foot-11 forward from Waukesha, Wis., had scored only 11 points in the 33½ minutes in the seven games he played before Saturday.
Finally getting his basketball legs back after ACL surgery and being quarantined, Fagan had 14 points in 19 minutes in Saturday's victory, including 3-pointers for UB's final two baskets of the first half, including a 35-footer at the buzzer.
"That was a nice shot in the arm going into halftime," UB coach Jim Whitesell said of the closing basket, pointing out that it came right after the Bulls had given up a layup on the other end.
Between them, Skogman and Fagan made 12 of 16 shots, 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Fagan also had three steals.
Skogman and Fagan are "accountability partners" in the UB team scheme of things with the responsibility for each to keep the other engaged and interested through the ups and downs of the season.
Skogman credited listening to his coaches, teammates and his "accountability partner" with his ability to stay with the process and be prepared for the playing opportunity that might come his way.
"I was ready to go," Skogman said.
Graves had 16 points and Mballa 15 for UB.
Mballa helped UB get off to a strong start. He had 10 of the points and Graves had seven as UB bolted to a 29-11 lead, quickly dispelling any Miami hopes of reversing the outcome of their first meeting. The RedHawks (8-7, 5-5) had won four of five games coming into Saturday's encounter to pull even with UB in the conference standings.
Miami was led by 24 points off the bench by James Beck, a 6-8 junior transfer from Oakland University. Most of his points came in the paint but UB outscored the RedHawks in that area, 46-30, and with Graves leading the way. UB had 30 fast-break points to only four for Miami.
"This was one of out better games the way we moved the ball," Whitesell said. Graves, who had a game-high seven assists, was one of the reasons for that.
UB (8-6, 6-4 Mid-American Conference) will be home again at 2 p.m. on Tuesday against Western Michigan. The Bulls got good news from the only other MAC game played on Saturday afternoon when Ball State rallied from a 19-3 deficit to rout first place Toledo (11-2), 81-67, in Muncie, Ind. Six Cardinals scored in double-figures in the win, which followed a rout at home by UB last week.
One of the Bulls' five remaining home games will be against Toledo. That game has been selected for a national telecast on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. It was moved from a scheduled 2 p.m. start on Feb. 20.