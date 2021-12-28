UB forward Summer Hemphill raises her voice to help elevate the Bulls

+3 Cardinal O'Hara products will face off when Niagara women's basketball hosts Saint Peter's O’Hara graduates Angel and Aaliyah Parker lead the Purple Eagles into their MAAC opener against St. Peter's and fellow ex-Hawk Nickelle O'Neil

“She’s conversing with me, more, right away, when things are not going the way it needs to go, or when good things are going on,” Legette-Jack said.

“Through the process of the season, you don’t say, ‘This is it!’ There are so many little things that add up. There’s never been an ‘a-ha!’ moment, even on the road to the NCAA Tournament. But to see growth in young people – and this is a game that helps me realize that growth in young people – you feel more and more excited that the foundation is getting a lot sturdier for them to prove themselves in the future. And Summer is preparing herself through life at hand,” she added.

When Hemphill made the decision last March to return to UB for her final year of eligibility, she called Legette-Jack.

“She said, ‘If you’ll have me, I’d like to come back and win another championship and help you,’ ” Legette-Jack said. “I said, ‘Summer, this is magical.’ And it’s really just a true privilege to be a part of her journey.”