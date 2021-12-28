UB forward Summer Hemphill raises her voice to help elevate the Bulls

Each year, Summer Hemphill has gained a measure of confidence.
When she joined the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team in the fall of 2016, the Cardinal O’Hara graduate was an imposing 6-foot-1 forward, but she still had to work to raise her voice.
Now a sixth-year senior, Hemphill wields a quiet confidence that has gotten stronger and a presence that has helped the Bulls maintain their spot among the top teams in the Mid-American Conference.
Hemphill has done it not just by returning to the basketball court after she injured her right knee before the 2019-20 season and underwent surgery nearly two years ago. She has found the ability to speak up and speak out.
“It’s something that I had to put a lot of work into,” Hemphill said. “I was always shy growing up. I wasn’t the first person to reach out to people, and I felt more comfortable with people reaching out to me. I had to grow into that, by being uncomfortable and doing uncomfortable things. It took a lot of time, but it’s really helped me grow.”
The University at Buffalo women's basketball team will get a boost on its inside presence as it prepares for the 2021-22 season.
Many college athletes stay four or five seasons with a program. A sixth year of eligibility is almost unheard of. Hemphill’s final season with the Bulls, though, has come as the result of a rule that allowed her and other athletes to use an extra year of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hemphill is relishing her final season with the Bulls (6-4), who open their MAC schedule at 1 p.m. Wednesday against Central Michigan at Alumni Arena. She has played in all 10 games for the Bulls this year, after she sat out the entire 2019-20 season and played in only seven games last season.
“This sixth year in itself is a blessing,” said Hemphill, who has helped the Bulls to two NCAA Tournament berths and a MAC Tournament championship. “Technically, I’m not even supposed to be here. I’m so thankful for this opportunity. The injury itself was a blessing in disguise. A senior season (in 2020) that ended, literally, during the NCAA Tournament. I have friends that were in my class, across the country, and they were telling me, ‘I can’t believe this happened, out of all the years this happened, it was this year!’ Their graduations had to be canceled.
“I’m not thankful for Covid. That was a hardship. Losing people across the world, shutting things down. But I’m seeing a sunny side of it, with me having a sixth year and recovering, and to be healthy, and to be able to be back.”
Hemphill is averaging 14.4 points and is fourth in the MAC in rebounding at 8.6 per game. She is determined to communicate on the court with her younger teammates and to ingrain herself in the team dynamic.
"I’m a coach on a mission, to grow young people to a place where they believe success awaits each and every one of them," said Felisha Legette-Jack.
“I need to communicate with the team because I’m playing more in the backcourt and I’m seeing more things, defensively,” Hemphill said. “I know these teams, really well, their strengths and weaknesses, and communication is key for me, with my younger teammates. Off the court, it’s the same thing. It’s my sixth year in college, and for some of my teammates, it's their first year. I give them advice, I see if they’re struggling and I will be that voice they need to hear.”
Even as Hemphill explains her role, her voice takes on a strong, assured tone.
UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack considers Hemphill a bridge between the Bulls’ coaching staff and its players on a roster that includes six freshmen and sophomores.
“Her role is to lead,” Legette-Jack said. “To lead with her offensive prowess and her aggression for rebounds, but it’s also her conversations in the locker room, and being honest with me, whether it’s saying, ‘we have to do this better,’ or ‘we need to do this on the court.’ ”
Sometimes, that’s in the form of a text message, or in conversation in Legette-Jack’s office inside Alumni Arena. Sometimes, it involves Hemphill standing up in the middle of the locker room and reiterating a message that Legette-Jack is delivering to the Bulls.
O’Hara graduates Angel and Aaliyah Parker lead the Purple Eagles into their MAAC opener against St. Peter's and fellow ex-Hawk Nickelle O'Neil
“She’s conversing with me, more, right away, when things are not going the way it needs to go, or when good things are going on,” Legette-Jack said.
“Through the process of the season, you don’t say, ‘This is it!’ There are so many little things that add up. There’s never been an ‘a-ha!’ moment, even on the road to the NCAA Tournament. But to see growth in young people – and this is a game that helps me realize that growth in young people – you feel more and more excited that the foundation is getting a lot sturdier for them to prove themselves in the future. And Summer is preparing herself through life at hand,” she added.
When Hemphill made the decision last March to return to UB for her final year of eligibility, she called Legette-Jack.
“She said, ‘If you’ll have me, I’d like to come back and win another championship and help you,’ ” Legette-Jack said. “I said, ‘Summer, this is magical.’ And it’s really just a true privilege to be a part of her journey.”
Hemphill is working on her master’s degree in education studies and hopes to pursue professional basketball. She also has the goal of working in law enforcement. She understands that the field has been stigmatized in recent years and sometimes has to answer to that skepticism.
“But I want to be a part of the change,” Hemphill said. “I want to be a part of my community and provide a different outlook on what a police officer is, and to let people know there are good things that come with being a police officer.”
During the course of a conversation, Hemphill reiterates how fortunate she is to be able to play a sixth year of college basketball. Her path at UB is a story of perseverance and resilience, and it is dotted by memories of teammates who have helped UB achieve big success.
“The most memorable things aren’t about winning basketball games,” Hemphill said. “It’s the things that happen off the court. The bus rides, the locker room talks, the hotel stays. All those little things that played into us winning basketball games together. Everybody has come from different backgrounds, and that’s a story, in itself. We’ve come together through the game of basketball and we’ve been able to tell our stories, and that’s one of the most memorable parts about being a part of this program. It’s about us building that bond.”