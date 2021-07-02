 Skip to main content
UB forward Josh Mballa withdraws from NBA draft consideration, will return to Bulls
UB 81, Kent State 67

University at Buffalo center Josh Mballa grabs an offensive rebound.

 Harry Scull Jr. /News file photo

Josh Mballa will return to the University at Buffalo men's basketball program for at least one more season. 

A UB athletic department spokesperson confirmed to The News that Mballa, a 6-foot-7 forward, has withdrawn from the NBA draft. He entered the draft in May, while maintaining his college eligibility. 

CBSSports.com first reported that Mballa will return to the Bulls. 

Mballa's name did not appear on a mock draft released Thursday on NBADraft.net, and was not on an ESPN mock draft released June 29, following the NBA Draft Combine. NBA teams select 60 players in two rounds.

Mballa, from Bordeaux, France, was the Mid-American Conference's Defensive Player of the Year, was an All-MAC second-team selection and was named to the MAC All-Defensive team this season.

Mballa averaged 15.3 points and 10.8 rebounds, including 6.5 defensive rebounds, in 34 games in 2020-21. He was 10th in the nation in rebounds per game.

UB led the nation in rebounds per game (43.76), and Mballa helped the Bulls finish second in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (14.8) and ninth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (28.96). 

Mballa is one of three UB players who tested the NBA draft waters, along with forward Jeenathan Williams and guard Ronaldo Segu. Williams withdrew from NBA draft consideration this week, while Segu withdrew last month. Jayvon Graves, a guard, entered the draft and announced after the 2020-21 season that he would pursue playing professional basketball after four seasons at UB. 

Mballa's return further assures that UB will be stockpiled with inside height. In addition to the 6-foot-7 Mballa, the Bulls will return David Skogman (6-foot-10), Laquill Hardnett (6-foot-8), Brock Bertram (6-foot-11), and Tra'Von Fagan (6-foot-8). Kuluel Mading, an incoming freshman forward, is 6-foot-9. 

