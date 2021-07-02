UB forward Josh Mballa withdraws from NBA draft consideration, will return to Bulls

Josh Mballa will return to the University at Buffalo men's basketball program for at least one more season.

A UB athletic department spokesperson confirmed to The News that Mballa, a 6-foot-7 forward, has withdrawn from the NBA draft. He entered the draft in May, while maintaining his college eligibility.

CBSSports.com first reported that Mballa will return to the Bulls.

Mballa's name did not appear on a mock draft released Thursday on NBADraft.net, and was not on an ESPN mock draft released June 29, following the NBA Draft Combine. NBA teams select 60 players in two rounds.

Mballa, from Bordeaux, France, was the Mid-American Conference's Defensive Player of the Year, was an All-MAC second-team selection and was named to the MAC All-Defensive team this season.

Mballa averaged 15.3 points and 10.8 rebounds, including 6.5 defensive rebounds, in 34 games in 2020-21. He was 10th in the nation in rebounds per game.