UB forward Josh Mballa will transfer to Ole Miss

  Updated
Buffalo Bulls takes on the Toledo Rockets

UB Bulls forward Josh Mballa (34) dunks the ball while Toledo Rockets guard Ra'Heim Moss (0) looks on in the first half.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Josh Mballa is going to the Southeastern Conference.

Mballa, a 6-foot-7 forward who spent the last three seasons with the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team, announced Sunday on his social media accounts that he will transfer to Ole Miss.

Mballa entered the transfer portal April 26.

He was the 2020-21 Mid-American Conference defensive player of the year, and averaged 13 points and 8.6 rebounds in 28 games.

Mballa was one of five UB men's basketball players to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Mballa transferred to UB from Texas Tech prior to the 2019-20 season, and averaged 13 points and 9.6 rebounds in 82 games over three seasons. As a junior in 2020-21, Mballa was 10th in the nation in rebounds per game (10.8).

In addition to entering the transfer portal, Mballa also entered the NBA Draft evaluation process while retaining his college eligibility.

Bona’s Brown transfers to Coastal Carolina

Linton Brown, a guard on the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, announced Sunday on his social media accounts that he will transfer to Coastal Carolina after one season with the Bonnies.

Brown averaged three points and 1.5 rebounds in 10 games, but did not play after the new year. When he announced in April that he entered the transfer portal, he confirmed that he had been diagnosed with an underlying heart condition that kept him out of the lineup.

